Altoona had a determined advantage in the post against Amery in its girls basketball matchup Jan. 14.
Yet, no one could have imagined the Rails would finish with a 42-17 rebounding advantage and a 52-18 margin with points in the paint. Altoona went on to win 87-48.
“I knew they had the size advantage on us, but I didn’t think we would get outrebounded that badly,” explained Amery coach Gabe Brotzel. “We were down 14-10 in the first half and then they took control. They hit six threes by five different players which pushed them out to a big lead. Their outside shooting combined with the size (6’5’’) and strength of Alyssa Wirth was too much for us to overcome.”
Wirth led four Rails (5-2 conference, 8-7 overall) in double figures as she posted a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds and only 17 minutes of action. Mya Martenson added 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.
Josie Rondestvedt posted 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals. Lindsey Hendricks finished with 10 points. Altoona finished 26-for-48 (54.2%) from two-point range.
Luciana Aizpurua led Amery with 14 points with four rebounds and three assists. Alex Edwards posted 12 points and three assists. Grace Carlson tailed nine points and Mia Brotzel added eight.
“Offensively, we played OK with a few too many turnovers,” Gabe Brotzel said “Our press wasn’t able to create enough turnovers leading to transition layups like in the last few games. In the end, we didn’t defend the paint well enough.”
Amery (1-5, 4-8) shot 40.5% overall from the field. They finished with 26 turnovers to Altoona’s 14.
“We must have a short memory,” Gabe Brotzel said. “The games in the Middle Border don’t get any easier and we have to learn to compete each timeout and get better.”
Amery 72, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 40
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser had more turnovers (44) than points (40) as Amery rolled to the nonconference win Jan. 10.
“We were able to force them into a lot of turnovers with our press,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel said. “Our pressure allowed us to get out to an early advantage and we never looked back. Only downside was we turn the ball over too much on our own, too many unforced turnovers.”
Out of those 44 turnovers, 23 were steals. Luciana Aizpurua had 12 of them. Grace Carlson had three. Veronica Fox and Emma Johnson finished with two each. Amery had 31 points off its turnovers.
Aizpurua led four Warriors in double figures with 20 points. Besides those 12 steals, she had seven rebounds and four assists. Alex Edwards posted 15 points with seven rebounds and three assists.
Carlson tossed in 13 points with eight rebounds and three steals. Mia Brotzel tossed in 12 points, six rebounds and two assists. Ali Hoffman posted seven points and six rebounds. The Warriors shot 19-for-39 from two point range (48.7%).
Hannah Solie finished with 11 points for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser.
“We are looking to keep getting better with our press against better teams,” Brotzel concluded. “We still need to be more efficient in our half-court offense and eliminate unforced errors.”
Amery finished with 33 turnovers.
