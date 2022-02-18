The Altoona boys basketball team defeated Amery 88-58 in conference action Feb. 10.
Evan Peterson led the Rails with 36 points, while Marsten Salisbury added 19. Quentin Wheeler added 11.
Carter Wollan led three Warriors in double figures with 18 points. Lane Frederick tossed in 12 as Dayton White finished with 11. Caleb Danielson and Michael Lepak posted seven points each.
Altoona raced out to a 46-29 halftime lead. The Rails improved to 4-8 in the conference and 7-14 overall. Amery is now 0-12 in the conference and 2-17 overall.
On Feb. 8, Glenwood City defeated Amery 44-34. The Hilltoppers outscored Amery 20-8 in the first half. Drew Olson led GC with 15 points as Brady McCarthy added 10.
