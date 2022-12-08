The Amery girls basketball defense forced Grantsburg into 34 turnovers in its Dec. 2 game.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 12:39 am
The Amery girls basketball defense forced Grantsburg into 34 turnovers in its Dec. 2 game.
With a number like that, your chances of winning the game are extremely high. The Warriors did win, 56-34.
“Our defensive pressure was the difference in this game,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel said. “We put pressure on all of their ball handlers and had a lot of deflections and turnovers. Our pressure didn’t allow them to get comfortable offensively.”
Leading that defensive charge was Luciana Aizpurua, who finished with a school record 13 steals in the game.
“This comes as no surprise as last year she set the record for most steals in a season by a freshman with 91,” Brotzel said.
She was one of four Warriors (0-1 conference, 2-1 overall) to finish in double figures with 11 points. She also pulled down six rebounds and dished out five assists.
Grace Carlson led Amery with 14 points and six rebounds. Mia Brotzel finished with 12 points as Alex Edwards tossed in 11.
“We were able to hit five open three pointers in the first half that helped build our lead,” Gabe Brotzel said. “Once we grabbed the lead, our defense really carried us the rest of the game.”
Megan Schafer and Haley Glover led Grantsburg (1-1 overall) with seven points each.
“We need to keep on improving,” Gabe Brotzel concluded. “There are still some little things that we need to clean up.”
