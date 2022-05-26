Luciana Aizpurua put on a show May 17 at the Middle Border Conference track and field meet at Baldwin-Woodville High School.
The Amery freshman sensation claimed the 100, 200 and 400 meter runs as the Warriors placed second in the team standings.
Osceola won the team title with 187 points. Amery was second with 173.5 and Prescott took third with 89.
“I was very pleased with the effort our athletes gave, and the support they gave to all of their teammates throughout the meet,” Amery coach Justin Schuh said. “It was so much fun to watch.”
Aizpurua won the 100 with a time of 12.62 seconds, eight-tenths of a second faster than second place Osceola’s Shelby Wiederin. She took the 200 in 26.39, while winning the 400 in 1:00.85.
Amery had three other first place finishes: Grace Carlson in the long jump (16-5), Alaina Rivard in the shot put (36-6) and the 3,200 relay of Jaidyn McAlpine, Alex Edwards, Anna Gould, and Natasha Tiry (10:32.37).
Edwards took second in the 1,600 run, while Carlson placed second in the high jump along with Rivard in the discus. The 400 relay of Siri Yuhas, Shyan Taylor, Ani Abraham and Hannah Rosenberg also took second.
Carlson added two thirds in the 100 and 300 hurdles along with the 800 relay of Yuhas, Taylor, Abraham, and Grace Williamson. Tiry took third in the 400 run the same as Gould in the 3,200 run.
Amery outscored Osceola in more events, but the Chieftains had a bigger difference in theirs. For example, in the triple jump, they went 1-2-4 to earn 23 points, while Amery scored nine points earning fifth and sixth.
Meanwhile, the boys finished fifth with 64 points. Osceola rolled to the team title with 201 points. Ellsworth was second with 133. Prescott took third with 131.
Jack Smestad earned the lone boys’ title as he took the long jump at 21-1.
Second place finishes went to the 3,200 relay of Josh Stauner, Aidan Ziegler, Marcus Bosley and Derrick Chute. The 400 relay of Kruse Yuhas, Smestad, Gavin Melberg and Caleb Danielson and Cole Andren also took third each.
Junior Varsity meet
The Amery girls track team took second at the junior varsity meet May 19 with 110 points. Prescott was first with 171.7 points. Somerset took third with 82.2.
“For some of these athletes, it was their last meet of the season, and I was impressed with their excitement to compete and improve,” Schuh said. “We had a 40-minute rain/hail delay, and the athletes were upbeat throughout the delay and wanted to get back out and run, jump, and throw.”
The girls finished with five first places: Shyan Taylor took the 100 and 400 runs, Paige Komanec took the 300 hurdles, Kelly Fern won the 200 run and the 3,200 relay of Paige Komanec, Kaitlyn Peterson, Kendall Doten and Aurora Schwartz.
Lyla Stone took second in the pole vault along with the 400 relay of Claire Harlander, Ani Abraham, Jenna Hardina and Alexis Repka and the 800 relay of Hadassah Ingham, Abraham, Hardina and Repka. Fern took third in the 100 along with Harlander in the triple jump.
The boys finished fourth. Caleb Danielson took second in the 100 and Braxton Allee was third in the high jump.
