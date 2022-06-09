Luciana Aizpurua’s name was well-known in this area for her track skills.
After this past weekend, the state will begin to know her name as well.
Aizpurua, the only freshman in the field won the Division 2 100-meter dash at the WIAA Track and Field State Championship in La Crosse.
The Amery standout won with a time of 12.27 seconds. Clinton’s Sylvia Johnson was second at 12.45 as Pius XI Catholic’s Le’Nehja Norwood took third at 12.55.
While the final win was certainly impressive, what Aizpurua did in the prelims was even more jaw-dropping.
She broke her own school record with a time of 11.96 seconds. The state record in the event is 11.95.
Kelly Fern earned a spot on the podium by placing sixth in the pole vault with a mark of 10’6’’.
“She vaulted great with a new personal record to cap off the season at 10’6’’” said Amery coach Justin Schuh.
Alaina RIvard was eighth in the shot put at 37-10 ½.
“Getting to state is something to be very proud of, but then to get on the podium (top 6) or scoring in the meet (top 8) is an accomplishment that most have not accomplished,” Schuh said.
The 3,200 relay of Jaidyn McAlpine, Alex Edwards, Anna Gould, and Natasha Tiry took 13th (10:07.77), while
Jack Smestad earned an 11th place finish in the long jump (19-5).
“I had mixed emotions watching our seniors of Jaidyn McAlpine, Alaina Rivard, and Jack Smestad compete in their last track and field meet in high school and was sad but yet so proud of their athletic accomplishments and are excited for them to begin another chapter of their lives along with all of our other senior athletes,” Schuh concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.