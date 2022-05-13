Another week, another school record for Luciana Aizpurua.
The Amery girls track and field freshman won the 100-meter dash at the Amery Invitational May 3 with a time of 12.38 seconds. She broke a school record that was previously set in 1984.
Aizpurua also won the 400 dash at 1:01.10.
Her performances helped the Warriors to a second-place performance in the Large School category with 128.5 points. Osceola took first with 139.5 points. Hayward took third with 114.
Alaina Rivard also had two firsts in the shot put (36-10½) and discus (114-9). The other first came from the 3,200 relay of Natasha Tiry, Anna Gould, Alex Edwards, and Jaidyn McAlpine, who had a time of 10:09.41.
Second place finishes came from Anna Gould in the two-mile run and Grace Carlson in the long jump. Thirds came from McAlpine in the mile run and Natasha Tiry in the 800 run.
Fourths came from the 800 relay of Siri Yuhas, Shyan Taylor, Grace Williamson and Carlson. Williamson also added a fourth in the 100 hurdles along with Carlson in the 300 hurdles.
Meanwhile the boys finished in a tie for fifth in the Large School category with 65 points. Osceola was first with 165, followed by Prescott’s 114.5 St. Croix Falls took third with 75.
Jack Smestad claimed the lone first place in the long jump with a jump of 20-11 1/2. Second place finishes went to the 3,200 relay of Logan Dockendorf, Marcus Bosley, Aidan Ziegler, and Derrick Chute along with Smestad in the 300 hurdles.
The 1,600 relay of Ziegler, Dockendorf, Chute and Kruse Yuhas added a third-place finish.
“It’s about giving athletes a chance to seek new personal records in the events,” Amery coach Justin Schuh said of future goals in events.
