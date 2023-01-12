The Amery girls basketball team earned its first win of the conference and eighth overall as it defeated St. Croix Central 63-40 Jan. 6.
“Our game plan was to spread them out and open the driving lanes,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel explained. “We shot the ball well enough from the outside to make them come out and defend. That allowed us to open up some driving lanes and we were able to finish around the rim.”
Luciana Aizpurua took advantage. She shot 10-for-14 from the field to finish with 24 points. She also pulled down six rebounds, recorded five steals and dished out three assists.
“It was her best game of the year,” Gabe Brotzel continued. “She was able to penetrate and finish at the rim. They couldn’t stop her speed and quickness which opened up a lot of things for us.”
Mia Brotzel recorded 16 points while Grace Carlson recorded 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ali Hoffman finished with nine points and seven rebounds.
“I thought they might switch things up and go to a zone to take away our penetration,” Gabe Brotzel continued. “They stayed in man, and we kept using our penetration to get good looks.”
Amery shot 51.2 percent from field overall and outscored Central 30-12 in the paint.
“Our defense again was great,” Gabe Brotzel said. “We played solid defense on the perimeter and Ali was able to shut down their posts all night.”
Central shot 31.3 percent from the field.
Lucy Mansell and Delaney Lloyd recorded eight points each for SCC (1-4, 5-6).
“We are looking to improve and get better,” Gabe Brotzel concluded. “We have a lot of good teams left on our schedule.
Amery is now 1-3 in the conference and 8-3 overall.
Amery 49, Unity 25
The defensive numbers Amery posted to earn the Jan. 2 win were outstanding.
The Eagles committed 30 turnovers, 21 of those were Amery steals. The Warriors also had seven blocked shots.
“Our defense once again played great,” Gabe Brotzel said. “Our guards pressured their ball handlers and Ali played well in the middle. Offensively we struggled shooting and we didn’t take care of the ball. Our defense gave us the spark we needed to get going.”
Amery shot 34 percent from the field overall while Unity shot 20.8 percent.
Aizpurua had a game-high 11 points, along with seven rebounds and six steals. Carlson posted a double double of 10 points and 10 rebounds with six steals.
Mia Brotzel tallied nine points along with four rebounds, three assists and four steals. Alex Edwards recorded nine points and six rebounds.
Amery outscored Unity 29-10 after the first half. The Warriors finished with 22 points off Unity turnovers.
“We went to a man press that got us going and allowed us to take control of the game,” Gabe Brotzel said.
Sydney Smith led the Eagles with eight points while Sloan Horgan scored six.
“We are still looking for a complete game,” Gabe Brotzel concluded as the Warriors committed 23 turnovers. “We still need to clean things up on offense.”
