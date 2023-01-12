Lucci

Lucci Aizpurua pulled down six rebounds.

Photo by Allen Carlson

The Amery girls basketball team earned its first win of the conference and eighth overall as it defeated St. Croix Central 63-40 Jan. 6. 

“Our game plan was to spread them out and open the driving lanes,” Amery coach Gabe Brotzel explained. “We shot the ball well enough from the outside to make them come out and defend. That allowed us to open up some driving lanes and we were able to finish around the rim.” 

