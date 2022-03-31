The Amery girls basketball team earned two selections on the Middle Border Conference girls basketball teams.
Junior forward Grace Carlson was a second-team all-conference selection. She was joined on the team by Somerset’s Heather Gaikowski and MyKenzie Leccia, Altoona’s Josie Rondestvedt, Baldwin-Woodville’s Brooke Klatt and Prescott’s Izzy Matzek.
Freshman guard Luciana Aizpurua was named honorable mention. The other members were Ellsworth’s Ava Brookshaw, Osceola’s Mallory Johnson, St. Croix Central’s Alayna Hackbarth, Altoona’s Ava Gunderson, and Prescott’s Brynley Goehring.
The first team consisted of Prescott’s Katrina Budworth, named Player of the Year, Osceola’s Hattie Fox, Ellsworth’s Molly Janke, Altoona’s Alyssa Wirth, B-W’s Anna Jordt and Prescott’s Lila Posthuma. Fox was the only first team selection from last year.
Prescott claimed the conference championship for the third year in a row and had the most players selected with four. Altoona had three.
Unlike the boys all-conference team, there was more balance on the girls team, as there were six juniors and sophomores and five seniors. Aizpurua was the only freshman selected.
St. Croix Central’s Holly Spoo was named Coach of the Year.
