The Amery girls track and field team won the nine-team Baldwin-Woodville Invitational April 26.
The Warriors finished with 210.5 points compared to Prescott’s 148. B-W was third with 107.5.
Amery finished with multiple first place finishes led by Luciana Aizpurua, whose time of 26.08 seconds was two seconds faster than Grantsburg’s Noelle Doornink. What was even more significant was the time is the new school record in the event, which was previously set by her mother.
“All areas from the field to the track did really well, on a cold night in Baldwin,” Amery coach Justin Schuh said. “The best performance of the night was from Luciana.”
Other firsts came from the 3,200-meter relay of Paige Komanec, Jaidyn McAlpine, Aurora Schwartz and Alex Edwards, Siri Yuhas in the 100-meter dash, the 800-meter relay of Yuhas, Kelly Fern, Hannah Rosenberg, and Natasha Tiry.
Additional firsts came from the 400-meter relay of Yuhas, Grace Williamson, Shyan Taylor and Aizpurua. Tiry also won the two-mile run. Aizpurua took the long jump and Alaina Rivard won the shot put
Second place finishes were from the 3,200-meter relay of Tiry, Anna Gould, Hadassah Ingham and Kaitlyn Peterson, Grace Carlson in the 100 hurdles and high jump, Anna Gould in the two-mile run and Rivard in the discus.
Third places were from Rosenberg in the 100 and 300 hurdles and Edwards in the two-mile run, Fern in the pole vault and Hadassah Ingham in the long jump.
Meanwhile, the boys took fourth with 82.5 points. Grantsburg won the event with 170.5 points. Ellsworth took second with 135. Prescott was third with 117.5.
Cole Andren in the pole vault and Jack Smestad in the long jump earned the first places for the boys.
Coming in second was Logan Dockendorf in the 400, the 1,600-meter run of Aidan Ziegler, Gavin Melberg, Kruse Yuhas and Jack Smestad. Third places went to Derrick Chute in the mile run and Samuel Kelling in the pole vault.
Rice Lake Invite
The Amery girls earned another first place finish at the Rice Lake Invite April 29 with 165.5 points. Eau Claire Memorial took second with 121. Hayward was third with 112.
Luciana Aizpurua had another memorable meet as she won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes. Other girls first place finishes came from Anna Gould in the two-mile run and Kelly Fern in the pole vault.
Second place finishes were from Jaidyn McAlpine in the 800, Natasha Tiry in the mile run, Alaina Rivard in the discus, Tiry, Gould, Alex Edwards and Jaidyn McAlpine in the 3,200-meter run and Grace Carlson in the 100, 300 hurdles, high jump, and long jump.
Third places went to Edwards in the mile run and Rivard in the shot put.
The boys took sixth with 67.5 points. Chippewa Falls was first with 133.5. Eau Claire Memorial took second with 129. Superior placed third with 110.5.
Isaac Helbig was first in the high jump along with the 800-meter relay of Kruse Yuhas, Jack Smestad, Gavin Melberg and Caleb Danielson.
Third place finishes went to Jack Smestad in the 300 hurdles, the 3,200-meter relay of Logan Dockendorf, Marcus Bosley, Aidan Ziegler and Derrick Chute, Cole Andren in the pole vault and Gavin Melberg in the long jump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.