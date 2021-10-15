A back-and-forth game ensued between the Amery and Baldwin-Woodville football teams Friday.
The Blackhawks jumped out to a 20-7 lead in the second quarter, but Amery fought back to make it 26-24. B-W scored an additional touchdown in the fourth quarter, yet the Warriors were unable to put one more scoring drive together, losing 33-24.
“A great thing to see this week again was our grit in the second quarter, we got down 14-0 after the first quarter and were able to rattle off 17 points in the second quarter to pull within three at half at 20-17,” said Amery coach Ryan Humpal. “It was fun to see the boys respond; something we have been talking about all season long.”
The Warriors finished with 205 yards rushing, led by Koy Hopke’s 179. He scored on a 31-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
“One thing we were able to establish all night was the run game,” Humpal said. “The offensive line and the back got showed dominance at times throughout the game.”
Kale Hopke and Gavin Melberg accounted for the other Warrior touchdowns on the ground.
The Warrior passing game struggled going 6-for-17 for 38 yards and two interceptions. Koy Hopke was the leading receiver with 13 yards.
The Blackhawks meanwhile finished with 181 yards passing and 178 yards rushing.
“This was a great battle Friday; lots of big plays were made on both sides of the ball,” Humpal said. “When Baldwin scored the late touchdown in the fourth to push it to 33-24; if we would have been able to come up with a stop on that drive, it might have been a different outcome.
“Both teams laid it on the line Friday; one of those games where either team could have come out on top. We just need to get out of the routine of spotting teams 14 in the first quarter.”
Koy Hopke led the defense with 12 total tackles, while Mitchel Gamache added 10. Kruse Yuhas finished with seven.
Amery (2-6 overall) travels to Ellsworth (7-0) in the regular season finale 7 p.m. Friday.
“it’s always fun to play one of the best teams in the state,” Humpal concluded.
