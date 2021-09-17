The Amery football team had one of those nights Friday against Osceola which can happen on the professional and collegiate level just as much as the high school level.
“It was one of those nights that anything we tried didn’t work,” explained Amery coach Ryan Humpal. “Osceola had a great game plan on both sides of the ball and they executed well.”
The final was 47-0.
The Warrior offense struggled finishing with 66 total yards. Kale Hopke completed five passes for 33 yards and an interception. Gavin Melberg was the leading receiver with two of them.
The rushing game also finished with 33 total yards. Koy Hopke had 16 of them on only four rushes.
“Thought we had the boys prepared for the game; but when you see a team playing slow they were not prepared well enough,” Humpal continued. “So, we need to make some adjustments throughout this week to better prepare them.”
Osceola finished with 326 yards rushing and six touchdowns. Daric Swanson had 101 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Lucas and Jacob Sedivy had a combined 14 rushes for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Koy Hopke led with 11 total tackles and a forced fumble, followed by Mitchel Gamache and Hunter Beese’s five each. Melberg also had an interception.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier for Amery (1-3 overall) as it hosts Prescott 7 p.m. Friday. The resurgent Cardinals (3-1 overall) will be looking for its fourth win of the season, a total they haven’t seen since 2015.
“Homecoming games are always fun,” Humpal said. “We need to bring some energy and should be a great battle.”
