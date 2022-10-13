FB

The Warriors take the Somerset field eager for a win.

Photo By: Todd Ellefson

Oct. 7, 2022, will be a date associated with the Amery football program for a long time to come. 

Down 32 points with 16 minutes left in the game against Somerset, another loss looked certain. Instead, the Warriors pulled off a comeback for the ages, winning 62-58, leaving both teams in disbelief for different reasons. 

