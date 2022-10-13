Oct. 7, 2022, will be a date associated with the Amery football program for a long time to come.
Down 32 points with 16 minutes left in the game against Somerset, another loss looked certain. Instead, the Warriors pulled off a comeback for the ages, winning 62-58, leaving both teams in disbelief for different reasons.
“This was the strangest game I have ever been a part of,” Amery coach Ryan Humpal explained. “We started the game off non-existent on both sides of the ball. From the start of the second quarter, our offense got rolling with a kickoff return. Through the game, the offense was able to run the ball well for some big plays and the passing game took advantage of big plays when needed to.”
To comeback from a 52-20 deficit means the defense and special teams must contribute as well.
“Defense struggled until the fourth quarter when they decided to crank it up and make play after play to allow for the comeback to happen,” Humpal continued. “Special teams were a key factor in the game all night long. Kickoff return for a touchdown, onside kick recovery to get the comeback sparked, long punt return in the fourth quarter, and a blocked punt late in the fourth quarter to set the offense up to cut the lead to three.”
Koy Hopke’s one-yard run with 2 minutes, 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter was the game-winning touchdown and gave Amery the lead for the first time. Carter Wollan had an interception 10 seconds later and Hopke’s three-yard run on a fourth and two sealed the victory with less than a minute remaining.
Hopke finished the night with 214 rushes for 205 yards and three touchdowns. He also added an 84-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Amery’s first touchdown.
Kruse Yuhas added 129 yards rushing and two touchdowns, while Wyatt Graff scored a rushing touchdown as well. Overall, Amery finished with 41 rushing attempts for 389 yards.
Grant Cook had two receptions for 111 yards and two touchdowns, meaning Amery finished with 500 yards total offense.
“This is a game that these players will never forget,” Humpal said. “To find a whole new gear to score 42 points in the final 16 minutes was unreal and so fun to see the boys compete.”
Multiple players stepped up on the defensive side as well. Hopke had 13 tackles, including two tackles for loss. Graff chipped in with 11. Seth Waalen totaled 10, including forcing a fumble to set up the game-winning drive. Cook finished with nine tackles including blocking the punt to set up the score to pull Amery within three. Caleb Danielson had the fumble recovery to set up the game winning drive and then Wollan had the interception.
Somerset (2-4 conference, 3-5 overall) had nearly 400 yards offense in a losing effort. Kane Donnelly went 12-for-17 for 206 yards passing and four touchdowns. Caymen Gebheim added 80 yards rushing, while Donnelly reached the end zone twice rushing. The top receiving target was Andy Rojas, who had four receptions for 93 yards and three touchdowns.
“The comeback was sparked with an onside kick recovery with 3:50 left in the third quarter,” Humpal said. “The energy created on the sidelines was great, from the point on we made play after play in every phase of the game to keep cutting into the lead. The list of highlights is too long and most of it comes from the fourth quarter.”
Amery improved to 2-4 and 2-6 overall. They travel to Baldwin-Woodville (4-2, 5-2) 7 p.m. Friday for the regular season finale.
“We are looking to see the momentum carry over into the practice from what we all were just a part of,” Humpal concluded.
