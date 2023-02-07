STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO REISSUE A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT No.WI-0024741-11-0
FOR THE COMPLETE PUBLIC NOTICE AND DETAILS GO TO THE WEB LINK: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html
Permittee: Village of Milltown, 88 West Main Street., Milltown, WI, 54858
Facility Where Discharge Occurs: Village of Milltown, Highway G, SEC 17, T35N-R17W
Receiving Water And Location: The Groundwater within the Balsam Branch Watershed in the St. Croix River Drainage Basin in Polk County
Brief Facility Description: The Village of Milltown owns and operates a wastewater treatment system that consists of two aerated lagoons operated in series followed by two storage ponds that hold wastewater during the winter months. The treated wastewater is discharged to groundwater via two spray irrigation fields during the months of May through October. Seven groundwater monitoring wells are located on the property to measure the impacts of effluent on local groundwater.
Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Sheri A. Snowbank, DNR, 810 W Maple St, Spooner, WI, 54801, (715) 635-4131, Sheri.Snowbank@wisconsin.gov
Basin Engineer’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Carson Johnson, DNR, 810 W Maple St, Spooner, WI, 54801, (715) 635-4053, carson.johnson@wisconsin.gov
The Department has tentatively decided that the above specified WPDES permit should be reissued.
Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed permit action, or to request a public hearing, may write to the Department of Natural Resources at the permit drafter’s address. All comments or suggestions received no later than 30 days after the publication date of this public notice will be considered along with other information on file in making a final decision regarding the permit. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision when the permit is issued.
The Department may schedule a public informational hearing if requested by any person and shall schedule an informational hearing if a petition requesting a hearing is received from 5 or more persons or if response to this notice indicates significant public interest pursuant to s. 283.49, Stats. Information on requesting a hearing is at the above web link.
Limitations and conditions which the Department believes adequately protect the receiving water are included in the proposed permit. Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit, fact sheet and permit application, may be reviewed on the internet at the above web link or may be inspected and copied at the permit drafter’s office during office hours. Information on this permit may also be obtained by calling the permit drafter or by writing to the Department. Reasonable costs (15 cents per page for copies and 7 cents per page for scanning) will be charged for information in the file other than the public notice, permit and fact sheet. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be made to qualified individuals upon request.
(Feb. 7)
