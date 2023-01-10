STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF A NUTRIENT MANAGEMENT PLAN AND INTENT TO REISSUE A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT #: WI-0059358-05-0
Permittee: Minglewood Inc, 60 105th St, Deer Park, WI, 54007
Facility Where Discharge Occurs: Minglewood Inc, 60 105th Street Deer Park
Receiving Water and Location: Surface water and groundwater within the Willow River Watershed
Brief Facility Description: Minglewood Inc. is a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) dairy farm located in Black Brook Township in Polk County. The dairy farm is owned and operated by Kevin and Roxann Solum. Currently, the dairy farm operates with approximately 1,600 milking/dry cows, 182 heifers, and 240 calves (~ 2,397 animal units). The dairy farm is not proposing any major expansions during the next permit-term.
Minglewood Inc. has a total of 3,063 acres in their approved five-year nutrient management plan. All acres in the nutrient management plan are controlled through land contracts. Nutrient management plan documents can be found using the following link: https://permits.dnr.wi.gov/water/SitePages/DocSetViewDet.aspx?DocSet=AG-NMP-WC-2020-56-X11-25T11-56-05
The dairy farm consists of four cow barns, three young stock barns, large feed storage pad, and three manure storage lagoons. Current manure storage lagoons provide the farm with more than 230 days of liquid waste storage.
The Department has tentatively decided that the above specified WPDES permit should be reissued.
Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Jeffrey Jackson, DNR, 890 Spruce St, Baldwin, WI, 54002, (715) 210-1415, Jeffrey.Jackson@wisconsin.gov
Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed permit action, the terms of the nutrient management plan, or the application, or to request a public informational hearing may write to the Department of Natural Resources at the permit drafter’s address. All comments or suggestions received no later than 30 days after the publication date of this public notice will be considered along with other information on file in making a final decision regarding the permit. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision when the permit is re-issued. Where designated as a reviewable surface water discharge permit, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is allowed up to 90 days to submit comments or objections regarding this permit determination. If no comments are received on the proposed permit from anyone, including U.S. EPA, the permit will be re-issued as proposed.
The Department may schedule a public informational hearing if within 30 days of the public date of this notice, a request for a hearing is filed by any person. The Department shall schedule a public informational hearing if a petition requesting a hearing is received from USEPA or from 5 or more persons or if the Department determines there is significant public interest. Requests for a public informational hearing shall state the following: the name and address of the person(s) requesting the hearing; the interest in the proposed permit of the person(s) requesting the hearing; the reasons for the request; and the issues proposed to be considered at the hearing.
Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit and fact sheet (if required), the operation’s nutrient management plan and application may be inspected and copied at the permit drafter’s office, Monday through Friday (except holidays), between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Please call the permit drafter for directions to their office location, if necessary. Information on this permit action may also be obtained by calling the permit drafter at (715) 210-1415 or by writing to the Department. Reasonable costs (15 cents per page for copies and 7 cents per page for scanning) will be charged for information in the file other than the public notice and fact sheet. Permit information is also available on the internet at: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be made to qualified individuals upon request.
NAME AND ADDRESS OF PUBLISHING NEWSPAPER: Amery Free Press, PO Box 424 Amery, WI 54001
Date Notice Issued: Tuesday, January 10, 2023
