STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF A NUTRIENT MANAGEMENT PLAN AND INFORMATIONAL HEARING AND INTENT TO REISSUE A WISCONSIN POLLUTANT DISCHARGE ELIMINATION SYSTEM (WPDES) PERMIT No.WI-0059358-05-0
Permittee: Minglewood Inc, 60 105th St, Deer Park, WI, 54007
Facility Where Discharge Occurs: Minglewood Inc, 60 105th Street Deer Park
Receiving Water and Location: Surface water and groundwater within the Willow River Watershed
Brief Facility Description : Minglewood Inc. is a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) dairy farm located in Black Brook Township in Polk County. The dairy farm is owned and operated by Kevin and Roxann Solum. Currently, the dairy farm operates with approximately 1,600 milking/dry cows, 182 heifers, and 240 calves (~ 2,397 animal units). The dairy farm is not proposing any major expansions during the next permit-term.
Minglewood Inc. has a total of 3,063 acres in their approved five-year nutrient management plan. All acres in the nutrient management plan are controlled through land contracts. Nutrient management plan documents can be found using the following link: https://permits.dnr.wi.gov/water/SitePages/DocSetViewDet.aspx?DocSet=AG-NMP-WC-2020-56-X11-25T11-56-05
The dairy farm consists of four cow barns, three young stock barns, large feed storage pad, and three manure storage lagoons. Current manure storage lagoons provide the farm with more than 230 days of liquid waste storage.
The Department has tentatively decided that the above specified WPDES permit should be reissued.
Permit Drafter’s Name, Address, Phone and Email: Jeffrey Jackson, DNR, 890 Spruce St, Baldwin, WI, 54002, (715) 210-1415, Jeffrey.Jackson@wisconsin.gov
Informational Hearing Date, Time, and Location:
May 18, 2023, 4 pm, virtual hearing using Zoom. If you plan to attend the hearing, please fill out the registration form at the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcqcOGtrDMrGdVbNnfJ37RLV9X_SU_CQ_xn
Please contact Jeff Jackson by phone at (715) 210-1415 or by email at Jeffrey.Jackson@wisconsin.gov to obtain assistance with registration.
This public notice reflects a change in public hearing location due to a change in location from the original public notice in the Amery Free Press published on March 7, 2023.
The Department of Natural Resources, pursuant to Section 283.49, Wisconsin Statutes, has scheduled a public informational hearing for the purpose of giving all interested persons an opportunity to make a statement with respect to the proposed permit action, the terms of the nutrient management plan, and the application for this operation.
The hearing officer will conduct the hearing in an orderly fashion and will use procedures specified in Subchapter II of ch. NR 203, Wis. Adm. Code, necessary to insure broad public participation in the hearing.
The hearing office will open the hearing and make a concise statement of the scope and purpose of the hearing and shall state what procedures will be use during the course of the hearing. The hearing officer shall explain the method of notification of the final decision to grant or deny the permit and the methods by which the decision may be reviewed in a public adjudicatory hearing.
The hearing officer may place limits on individual oral statements to ensure an opportunity for all persons present to make statements in a reasonable period of time and to prevent undue repetition. The hearing officer may also limit the number of representatives making oral statements on behalf of any person or group.
Informational and clarifying questions and oral statements shall be directed through the hearing officer. Cross-examination shall not be allowed.
Persons wishing to comment on or object to the proposed permit action, the terms of the nutrient management plan, or the application, are invited to do so by attending the public hearing or by submitting any comments or objections in writing to the Department of Natural Resources, at the above-named permit drafter’s address. All comments or suggestions received from members of the public no later than 7 days following the date of this public hearing will be used, along with other information on file and testimony presented at the hearing, in making a final determination. Anyone providing comments in response to this public notice will receive a notification of the Department’s final decision regarding permit coverage. Where designated as a reviewable surface water discharge permit, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is allowed up to 90 days to submit comments or objections regarding this permit determination.
Information on file for this permit action, including the draft permit and fact sheet (if required), the operation’s nutrient management plan and application may be inspected and copied at the permit drafter’s office, Monday through Friday (except holidays), between 9:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Please call the permit drafter for directions to their office location, if necessary. Information on this permit action may also be obtained by calling the permit drafter at (715) 210-1415 or by writing to the Department. Reasonable costs (15 cents per page for copies and 7 cents per page for scanning) will be charged for information in the file other than the public notice and fact sheet. Permit information is also available on the internet at: http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/wastewater/PublicNotices.html. Pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act, reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be made to qualified individuals upon request.
(Apr. 18)
