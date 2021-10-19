State of Wisconsin
Circuit Court
Polk County
ALLY CAPITAL
Plaintiff,
vs.
SAMANTHA SLOAN
Defendant.
PUBLICATION SUMMONS
Case No. 2021 SC 539
TO EACH PERSON NAMED ABOVE AS A DEFENDANT: Samantha Sloan, 1223 16th Avenue, Deer Park, WI 54007-2904
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the plaintiff above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is also served upon you, states the nature and basis of the legal action.
You are being sued by Ally Capital in the Small Claims Court for Polk County, Wisconsin, Polk County Clerk of Circuit Court Office, 1005 W. Main Street, Ste. 300, Balsam Lake, WI 54810. A hearing will be held at 3:00 P.M. on November 3, 2021.
If you do not appear, a judgment may be given to the person suing you. A copy of the claim has been mailed to you at the address above.
Dated: October 14, 2021.
Law Offices of James M. Philbrick, P.C.
Attorney for Plaintiff
/s/ Kimberly J. Weissman, Esq.
State Bar No. 1040570
Law Offices of James M. Philbrick, P.C.
c/o Kimberly J. Weissman, Esq.
899 Skokie Blvd., Suite 514
Northbrook, IL 60062
(847) 480-0880
(October 19)
