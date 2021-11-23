State of Wisconsin
Circuit Court
Polk County
ALLY CAPITAL
697 50th Ave
Clear Lake, WI 54005
Plaintiff,
vs.
Luella Whitmer LaMere
Deceased
Opal Brown
Deceased
Shirley Dahl
Deceased
and their heirs, assigns and successors in interest, unknown
Address unknown
And minors who have any interest in the property, unknown
Address unknown
Defendants.
SUMMONS
Case No. 2021 SC 291
Case Code: 30405
The State of Wisconsin
To each person named above as a Defendant:
You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is attached, states the nature and basis of the legal action.
Within Forty (40) days after publication of this Summons, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes. The Court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirement of the statutes.
The answer must be sent or delivered to the Court whose address is Clerk of Court, Polk County Justice Center, 1105 W Main Street, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 and to Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Jarchow Law, LLC, 360 4th Street - PO Box 117, Clear Lake, Wisconsin 54005. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide a proper answer within Forty (40) days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you now own or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated: November 18, 2021
Jarchow Law, LLC
/s/ Adam M. Jarchow
1073678
360 4th St - PO Box 117
Clear Lake, WI 54005
715-263-4200
(Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 7)
WNAXLP
