Updated: January 10, 2023 @ 12:54 pm
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
POLK COUNTY
ROYAL CREDIT UNION,
Plaintiff,
v.
HOMER R. HOPKINS, JR.,
UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF
HOMER R. HOPKINS, JR.,
DISCOVER BANK,
Defendants
SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION
Case No. 22 CV 313
TO:
Homer R. Hopkins
2015 10th Avenue
Star Prairie, WI 54026-5723
Unknown Spouse of Homer R. Hopkins
2015 10th Avenue
Star Prairie, WI 54026-5723
You are hereby notified that Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Complaint, which is also served upon you, stated the nature and basis of the legal action.
Within forty (40) days after January 10, 2023, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the Complaint. The Court may reject or disregard an Answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The Answer must be sent or delivered to the Court whose address is Clerk of Court, 1005 W. Main Street, Balsam Lake, WI 54810. The answer must also be sent or delivered to Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 1200 Heritage Drive, P.O. Box 308, New Richmond, WI 54017-0308.
You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide a proper Answer within forty (40) days, the Court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the Complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated: January 3, 2023.
BAKKE NORMAN, S.C.
By: Electronically signed by Deanne M. Koll
Deanne M. Koll
Attorney No. 1055988
1200 Heritage Drive, P.O. Box 308
New Richmond WI 54017-0308
(715) 246-3800
Attorneys for Plaintiff
WNAXLP
(Jan. 10, 17, 24)
