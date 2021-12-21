State of Wisconsin
Circuit Court
Polk County
In Re The Marriage Of:
Faith A. Goonyare,
219 E. Clayton Ave., Apt. 13
Clayton, WI 54004
Petitioner,
and
Mohamed A. Shire
219 E. Clayton Ave., Apt. 13
Clayton, WI 54004
Respondent.
Summons
Case No. 2021FA000185
Code No. 40101
The State of Wisconsin, to the person named above as Respondent:
You are notified that your spouse has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The Petition, which is attached, states the nature and basis of the legal action.
Within 20 days of receiving the Summons, you must provide a written response, as that term is used in Wis. Stat. Chapter 802, to the Petition. The court may reject or disregard a response that does not follow the requirements of the statues.
The response must be sent or delivered to the following government offices:
Ms. Sharon Jorgenson, Clerk of Circuit Court
Polk County Judicial Center
1005 West Main Street, Suite 300
Balsam Lake, WI 54810-0549
The response must also be mailed or delivered within 20 days to the Petitioner’s attorney:
Mr. Matthew Dobbe
Remington Law Offices, LLC
126. S. Knowles Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017
It is recommended, but not required, that you have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide proper response within 20 days, the Court may grant judgment against you and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the Petition.
A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated this 29th Day of November, 2021.
Remington Law Offices, LLC
/s/ Matthew Dobbe, #1106801
Attorneys for Petitioner
This Document Drafted by:
Remington Law Offices, LLC
126 S. Knowles Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017
715-246-3422
(December 21)
WNAXLP
