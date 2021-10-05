STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
Polk COUNTY
PROGRESSIVE DIRECT INSURANCE COMPANY,
Plaintiff,
CARYN LIPPOLT SCHENIAN,
Involuntary Plaintiff,
vs.
BRANDON ANDERSON,
Defendant(s).
SUMMONS
Case No. 2021CV000186
Case Code(s): 30101, 30201
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN
To each person named above as a defendant:
You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is also served upon you, states the nature and basis of the legal action.
Within 45 days after September 30, 2021, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is 1005 W Main St #300, Balsam Lake, WI 54810, and to Nicholas M. Rotar, plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 302 Elton Hills Drive NW, Suite 300, Rochester MN 55901. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide a proper answer within 45 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated: September 30, 2021
VanDerHeyden Law Office, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
/s/ Nicholas M. Rotar
State Bar No. 1092396
302 Elton Hills Drive NW, Suite 300
Rochester, MN 55901
Phone: (715) 281-3949
(October 5, 12, 19)
WNAXLP
