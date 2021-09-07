EQUAL EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITIES
The School District of Amery (SDA) is committed to providing equal educational opportunities for all students. Therefore, no person, on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin, ancestry, creed, religion, economic status, pregnancy, marital, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, genetic information, handicap or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability may be denied admission to any SDA school or be denied the benefits of, or be discriminated against in any curricular, extracurricular, student services, technical education, recreational or other program or activity. Students who have been identified as having a handicap or disability, under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act or the Americans with Disabilities Act, shall be provided with reasonable accommodations in educational services or programs. Students may be considered handicapped or disabled under this policy even if they are not covered under the SDA’s special education policies and procedures. Students with sincerely held religious beliefs with regard to examinations and other academic requirements will be provided with reasonable accommodations.
It shall be the responsibility of the District Administrator to examine existing policies and develop new policies where needed to ensure that the SDA does not discriminate pursuant to state and federal law. The district administrator shall ensure that an employee is designated annually to receive complaints filed alleging violation of this policy. That employee shall ensure adoption of a complaint procedure to resolve complaints alleging violation of this policy and ensure that an evaluation of the SDA’s compliance with this policy is completed every five years.
DISCRIMINATION COMPLAINT PROCEDURES
The SDA shall not discriminate against students on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin, ancestry, creed, religion, economic status, pregnancy, marital, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, genetic information, handicap or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability.
The SDA encourages informal resolution of a complaint under this policy. If any person believes that the SDA or any part of the school organization has failed to follow this policy or in some way discriminated against students on the bases listed above, he/she may bring or send a complaint to the following address: SDA Administrator, 543 Minneapolis Avenue, Amery, WI 54001.
If a complaint is not resolved informally, the complainant may initiate formal procedures according to the steps listed below.
STEP 1: A written statement of the complaint shall be prepared by the complainant and signed. This complaint shall be presented to the SDA administrator. He/she shall send written acknowledgement of receipt of the complaint within 45 days.
STEP 2: The Board shall make a written determination of the complaint within 90 days of receipt of the complaint unless the parties agree to an extension of time.
STEP 3: If the complainant wishes to appeal a negative determination by the Board, he/she has the right to appeal the decision to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction within 30 days of the Board’s decision. In addition, the complainant may file an appeal directly to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction if the Board has not provided written acknowledgement within 45 days of receipt of the written complaint. Appeals should be addressed to: State Superintendent of Public Instruction Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction 125 South Webster St., P.O. Box 7841 Madison, WI 53707-7841
STEP 4: Discrimination complaints on some of the above bases may also be filed with the federal government at the Office of Civil Rights, U.S. Department of Education, 300 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606.
Grievance Procedure Relating to Special Education: Discrimination complaints relating to the identification, evaluation, educational placement or the provision of a free appropriate public education of a child with an exceptional educational need (EEN) shall be resolved in accordance with established appeal procedures outlined by state statute and federal law.
Grievance Procedure Relating to Federal Programs: Complaints that the SDA is violating a federal statute or regulation that applies to a federal program shall be referred directly to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction. The SDA shall not discriminate against students on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin, ancestry, creed, religion, economic status, pregnancy, marital, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, genetic information, handicap or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability. Discrimination complaints shall be processed in accordance with the following procedures:
Informal Grievance Procedure: The SDA encourages informal resolution of a complaint under the Boards’ equal education opportunities policy. If any person believes that the SDA or any part of the school organization has failed to follow the Board’s equal education opportunities policy or in some way discriminates against students on the bases listed above, he/she may bring or send a complaint to the following address: District Administrator, 543 Minneapolis Avenue, Amery, WI 54001.
TITLE IX
Title IX is the federal law which states that, “no person in the United States shall on the basis of sex be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance. Title IX forbids sex discrimination in all district services and academic programs. Title IX also forbids discrimination because of sex in employment and recruit consideration or selection, whether full time or part time, under any education program or activity operated by an institution receiving or benefitting from federal financial assistance. Title IX protects all students and staff from sexual harassment from anyone in any school program or activity, including on the school campus, on school transportation, or off-campus during a school-sponsored activity. Sexual harassment is defined as any unwelcome behavior or communication that is sexual in nature when: a school district employee conditioning the provision of an aid, benefit, or service of the district on an individual’s participation in unwelcome sexual conduct; unwelcome conduct determined by a reasonable person to be so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive that it effectively denies a person equal access to the district’s education program or activity; sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, or stalking as each of those terms is defined in federal statute.
The Title IX coordinator (Director of Pupil Services) is obligated to promptly take the following steps: 1) Contact the complainant to discuss the availability of supportive measures; 2) Consider the complainants wishes with respect to supportive measures; 3) Inform the complainant of the availability of supportive measures with or without filing of formal complaint; 4) Explain to the complainant the process for filing a formal complaint.
The Title IX roles include:
Complaint Investigator: The investigator is the District’s Title IX coordinator (Director of Pupil Services). This person investigates the complaint.
Decision-maker: The decision-maker is the District staff person who hears the evidence gathered through the investigation and makes the decision about the complaint. The decision-maker cannot be the same person as the complaint investigator.
Appeal Decision-maker: This person appeals to the decision made by the decision-maker and will be heard by Amery Board of Education President. This person cannot be the same person as the complaint investigator or the decision-maker.
There may be emergency cases where a student or staff person need to be removed from a program or activity. Staff in these instances would be placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave.
If you believe that you or your child have experienced discrimination, discriminatory harassment, or sexual harassment in the school environment, you have the right to file a complaint. You can report discrimination and discriminatory harassment to any school staff member, any building principal or supervisor, or to School District of Amery administration. Before filing a formal complaint, you can seek an informal resolution by discussing your concerns with your child’s principal or with district administration. You may also file a formal complaint through the procedures listed below.
STEP 1: Write your complaint. In most cases, complaints must be filed within one year from the date of the incident or conduct that is the subject of the complaint. A complaint must be in writing. Be sure to describe the conduct or incident. Explain why you believe discrimination, discriminatory harassment, or sexual harassment has taken place. Send your written complaint – by mail or hand delivery – to the School District of Amery Title IX Coordinator (Director of Pupil Services).
STEP 2: Investigation of claim. Once the Title IX Coordinator receives your written complaint, they will give you a copy of the complaint procedures and make sure a prompt and thorough investigation is completed. The complaint will be conducted in cooperation with District staff if the harasser is an employee. The investigation may include an interview with the accused party or parties, interviews with witnesses, if any, and an examination of any relevant documents or artifacts. The Title IX Coordinator will respond to you in writing within 30 school days. If your complaint involves exceptional circumstances that demand a lengthier investigation, the Title IX Coordinator will notify you in writing to explain why more time is needed.
STEP 3: District response. In its written response, the decision-maker (District Administrator) will include a summary of the results of the investigation, notification that you can appeal this determination, and any corrective measures the District has taken. If you disagree with the decision of the district administrator, you may appeal the District Board of Education. You must file a notice of appeal in writing with any member of the Amery Board of Education within 10 school days of receiving the district response. The board member who received the appeal will share it with all other board members. The District Board of Education will schedule an appeal meeting within 20 school days after receipt of your appeal. The Board of Education will send you a written decision within 30 school days after the appeal meeting. If your appeal involves exceptional circumstances more time may be allotted for an investigation and decision.
STEP 4: Appeal of board decision. If the complainant wishes to appeal a negative determination by the Board of Education, he/she has the right to appeal the decision to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction within 30 days of the Board’s decision. In addition, the complainant may file an appeal directly to the State Superintendent o Public Instruction if the Board has not provided written acknowledgement within 45 days of receipt of the written complaint. Appeals should be addressed to: State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, 125 South Webster Street, PO Box 7841, Madison, WI 53707-7841.
STEP 5: Office of Civil Rights. Discrimination complaints on some of the above bases may also be filed with the federal government at: Office of Civil Rights, U.S. Department of Education, 300 South Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60606. Complaints that the District is violating a federal statute or regulation that applies to a federal program shall be referred directly to the State Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Retaliation against any individual for filing a charge of discrimination, participating in an investigation, or opposing discriminatory practices is prohibited. District’s must allow both parties (the complainant and the respondent) an appeal from a determination regarding responsibility and from a District’s dismissal of a formal complaint or any allegations therein.
Please note: Only formal, written complaints trigger the obligation to use the formal Title IX investigation and grievance process.
The Title IX Coordinator is the Director of Pupil Services, ext. 370. The Title IX Decision-Maker is the District Administrator, ext. 237. The Appeals Decision-Maker is the Board of Education President, ext. 272. You may contact any of these Title IX representatives by mail as well at: School District of Amery, 543 Minneapolis Ave S, Amery, WI 54001.
NOTIFICATION OF RIGHTS UNDER FERPA
The SDA maintains pupil records, including information from screening and special education referral. All records directly related to a student and maintained by the SDA are pupil records. They include records maintained in any way including, but not limited to, computer storage media, video and audiotape, film, microfilm, and microfiche. Records maintained for personal use by a teacher and not available to others and records available only to persons involved in the psychological treatment of a child are not pupil records.
The SDA maintains several classes of pupil records. “Progress records” include grades, courses the child has taken, the child’s attendance record, immunization records, required lead screening records, and records of school extra- curricular activities. Progress records must be maintained for at least five years after the child ceases to be enrolled. “Behavioral records” include such records as psychological tests, personality evaluations, records of conversations, written statements relating specifically to the pupil’s behavior, tests relating specifically to achievement or measurement of ability, physical health records other than immunization and lead screening records, law enforcement officers’ records, and other pupil records that are not “progress records.” Law enforcement officers’ records are maintained separately from other pupil records. Behavioral records may be maintained for no longer than one year after the child graduates or otherwise ceases to be enrolled, unless the parent specifies in writing that the records may be maintained for a longer period of time. The SDA informs parents when pupil records are no longer needed to provide special education. At the request of the child’s parents, the SDA destroys the information that is no longer needed.
“Directory data” includes the student’s name, address, telephone listing, date and place of birth, major field of study, participation in officially recognized activities and sports, weight and height of members of athletic teams, dates of attendance, photographs, degrees and awards received, and the name of the school most recently previously attended by the student.
“Pupil physical health records” include basic health information about a pupil, including the pupil’s immunization records, an emergency medical card, a log of first aid and medicine administered to the pupil, an athletic permit card, a record concerning the pupil’s ability to participate in an education program, any required lead screening records, the results of any routine screening test, such as for hearing, vision or scoliosis, and any follow-up to the test, and any other basic health information, as determined by the state superintendent. Any pupil record relating to a pupil’s physical health that is not a pupil physical health record is treated as a patient health care record under sections 146.81 to 146.84, Wisconsin Statutes. Any pupil record concerning HIV testing is treated as provided under section 252.15, Wisconsin Statutes.
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) affords parents and students over 18 years of age (“eligible students”) certain rights with respect to the student’s education records. These rights are:
The right to inspect and review the student’s education records within 45 days of the day the School receives a request for access. Parents or eligible students should submit to the School principal a written request that identifies the record(s) they wish to inspect. The School official will make arrangements for access and notify the parent or eligible student of the time and place where the records may be inspected.
The right to request the amendment of the student’s education records that the parent or eligible student believes are inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise in violation of the student’s privacy rights under FERPA. Parents or eligible students who wish to ask the School to amend a record should write to a School Principal, clearly identify the part of the record they want changed and specify why it should be changed. If the School decides not to amend the record as requested by the parent or eligible student, the School will notify the parent or eligible student of the decision and advise them of their right to a hearing regarding the request for amendment. Additional information regarding the hearing procedures will be provided to the parent or eligible student when notified of the right to a hearing.
The right to privacy of personally identifiable information in the student’s education records, except to the extent that FERPA authorizes disclosure without consent. One exception, which permits disclosure without consent, is disclosure to school officials with legitimate educational interests. A school official is a person employed by the School as an administrator, supervisor, instructor, or support staff member (including health or medical staff and law enforcement unit personnel); a person serving on the School Board; a person or company with whom the School has outsourced services or functions it would otherwise use its own employees to perform (such as an attorney, auditor, medical consultant, or therapist); a parent or student serving on an official committee, such as a disciplinary or grievance committee; or a parent, student, or other volunteer assisting another school official in performing his or her tasks. A school official has a legitimate educational interest if the official needs to review an education record in order to fulfill his or her professional responsibility. Upon request, the School discloses education records without consent to officials of another school SDA in which a student seeks or intends to enroll or is already enrolled if the disclosure is for purposes of the student’s enrollment or transfer.
The right to file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education concerning alleged failures by the School to comply with the requirements of FERPA. The name and address of the Office that administers FERPA are: Family Policy Compliance Office, U.S. Department of Education, 400 Maryland Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20202-8520.
ACCESS TO RECORDS
The SDA Board of Education shall allow persons to have access to SDA records in accordance with this policy and in accordance with state and federal law. The District Administrator and Business Manager shall be designated as the legal custodians of records for the District. The legal custodians shall keep and preserve records of the authority and shall have full legal power to render decisions and carry out duties related to records maintained by any SDA authority. The legal custodians may deny access to records only in accordance with the law.
The public may obtain information and access to public records, make requests for public records or obtain copies of public records in custody of the District during regular District Office hours. The District Office is located at 543 Minneapolis Avenue, Amery, WI 54001. The SDA is authorized to impose a fee on the requester, which does not exceed the actual, necessary and direct cost of reproduction and time for the search, compilation and reproduction of requested materials.
NOTICE FOR DIRECTORY INFORMATION
The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), a Federal law, requires that the SDA, with certain exceptions, obtain your written consent prior to the disclosure of personally identifiable information from your child’s education records. However, the SDA may disclose appropriately designated “directory data” without written consent, unless you have advised the SDA to the contrary in accordance with SDA procedures. The primary purpose of directory data is to allow the SDA to include this type of information from your child’s education records in certain school publications. Examples include: a playbill showing your student’s role in a drama production, the annual yearbook, the honor roll or other recognition lists, graduation programs, sports activity sheets, such as for wrestling, showing weight and height of team members.
Directory data, which is information that is generally not considered harmful or an invasion of privacy if released, can also be disclosed to outside organizations without a parent’s prior written consent. Outside organizations include, but are not limited to, companies that manufacture class rings or publish yearbooks. In addition, two federal laws require local educational agencies (LEAs) receiving assistance under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 (ESEA) to provide military recruiters, upon request, with three directory information categories—names, addresses and telephone listings—unless parents have advised the LEA that they do not want their student’s information disclosed without their prior written consent.
The SDA has designated the following information as directory information for students: name, address, telephone number, parent(s) or guardian(s), date and place of birth, participation in officially recognized activities and sports, weight and height of members of athletic teams, electronic mail address, photograph, degrees, honors, awards, major field of study, dates of attendance, grade level, the most recent educational agency or institution attended.
If you do not want the SDA to disclose directory information from your child’s education records without your prior written consent, you must notify the SDA in writing within fourteen (14) days of the first day of school, or fourteen (14) days following a student enrollment that takes place during the school year. The request must indicate the name of the child, the school the child is attending and indicate who is making the request.
If no formal written request to withhold this information is received within fourteen (14) days after the first day of school, or fourteen (14) days following a student enrollment that takes place during the school year, the informational items outlined above will be considered “Directory Data” and may be released to individuals as authorized by state statute without parental consent.
NOTICE OF EDUCATIONAL OPTIONS FOR CHILDREN WHO RESIDE IN THE SCHOOL DISTRICT
The SDA offers students a variety of educational options to children who reside in the District. The District’s primary educational pathway and instructional program for students involves a progression from 4-year-old Kindergarten through 12th grade, leading to a high school diploma. Some of the specific education programs offered to eligible students who are enrolled in and attending the District’s schools include the following:
Early childhood special education (for students who are at least 3 years old but not yet school-age)
Special education for students with disabilities
English language learner education
Gifted and talented education
Montessori classrooms
Project-based learning
Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs
Individualized program and curriculum modifications
Alternative education program(s)
At-risk education (e.g., for students identified as being at-risk of not graduating from high school)
Summer school programming
Educational options for students who are enrolled in the SDA that involve part-time attendance at an educational institution other than a school of the SDA include the following:
The Course Options Program, which provides opportunities to apply for approval to take up to 2 courses at a time at another educational institution; is subject to state and local eligibility requirements, including the limitation that the courses must satisfy a high school graduation requirement; and includes certain District-approved dual credit opportunities that the District offers in conjunction with a partner institution of higher education.
The Early College Credit Program (ECCP) and Start College Now (SCN), which provide opportunities to apply for approval to take courses at certain institutions of higher education. These programs are available only to students who are enrolled in Amery High School.
Additional educational options for children who reside in the District that involve full-time enrollment/attendance at a school, program, or other educational institution that is not a school or instrumentality of the SDA include the following:
High school students meeting certain age and other eligibility requirements may be permitted to attend a technical college or certain other programs for the purpose of completing a program leading to the student’s high school graduation or to a high school equivalency diploma.
Full-time Open Enrollment involving physical attendance in a public school of a nonresident district or attendance through a virtual charter school that is associated with a nonresident school district.
A child with a disability who meets the program’s specific eligibility requirements may apply to attend an eligible, participating private school under a scholarship awarded through the state’s “Special Needs Scholarship Program,” as established under section 115.7915 of the state statutes.
Enrollment in a private school of the family’s choosing (at the family’s own cost, as applicable).
Enrollment in a home-based private educational program as provided under state law.
Educational options for children who reside in the SDA but who are enrolled in and attending a private school or home-based private educational program include the following:
Such students have the opportunity to attend summer school classes/programs offered.
Private school students in the high school grades have the opportunity to apply for approval to take up two courses per semester in a District school, pursuant to section 118.145(4) of the state statutes.
Students who are enrolled in a home-based private educational program have the opportunity to:
Apply for approval to take up two courses per semester in public schools as provided under section 118.53.
Participate in District interscholastic athletics as provided under section 118.133.
For more information about any of the educational options listed in this notice, please contact the School Principals, the District Office, or the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
NCLB (TITLE) PROGRAMS – TITLE I
The SDA will provide Title I programs in accordance with State and Federal guidelines and regulations to ensure that parents of the children being served in the Title I programs have an adequate opportunity to participate in the design and implementation of the SDA’s Title I program.
The following procedures have been developed to ensure that parents of the children being served in the Title I programs have an adequate opportunity to participate in the design and implementation of the School SDA of Amery’s Title I program.
Parents of a child selected to participate in the Title I program will be notified of the same and informed as to why and how their child was selected for placement in the Title I program.
Parent/Teacher conferences will be held at least twice a year with the parents of each participating child to discuss the child’s placement and progress. Discussion will include helpful ideas parents can use to compliment the child’s instruction.
Amery’s Title I program personnel will be accessible to meet with parents during regular school hours or by appointment. School telephone numbers and email addresses will be widely published.
Parents of participating children are encouraged to observe all Title I program activities. These times can be scheduled to accommodate parents or to provide an orientation before observation is scheduled. Information regarding the Title I activities for parents who cannot participate will be disseminated through letter, telephone or conference.
Parents may be invited to two annual meetings: a fall meeting to disseminate Title I program information and a spring meeting to review the composition and goals of the program, assess the needs and desires of the parents, revise procedures as warranted and evaluate the program. Minutes will be kept on record.
Parents will be informed of timely information by letter, telephone, newsletter or conference. Parent/School compacts have been developed to better serve the child.
Parents of Title I children will be kept informed of parental involvement requirements such as Book Bags, Parent/School Compacts, conferences and other relevant provisions of the Title I program.
Information, programs and activities for parents will be provided in a language and form that can be easily understood.
Parents wishing to express a complaint about aspects of parental involvement in the Title I program may follow complaint procedures established by the SDA.
Parents wishing to know the names, roles, qualifications, and licensing criteria for the SDA Title I staff members working with their child(ren) may contact the SDA for this information.
Parents who wish to request information regarding any state or local school district policy regarding student participation in any assessments mandated by law and the district may contact the SDA.
POST-SECONDARY OPTIONS
Students may begin their college career while still in high school by taking part in either of the following opportunities: Early College Credit Program (ECCP) or Start College Now (SCN). Amery High School will make information on each of these programs available to interested students. Students must submit their applications for these programs by October 1st if they wish to take part in the second semester, and by March 1st if they wish to take part the following fall.
Students are subject to the eligibility requirements of these programs in order to take post-secondary courses while a high school student. The courses which students take will count for high school credit and for post-secondary credit. Please contact the Amery High School Guidance Office at 715-268-9771, ext. 253 if interested.
ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS
Students whose primary languages are languages other than English will be provided appropriate instruction, in conformity with applicable Federal and State statutes and regulations, until they are able to use English in a manner that allows effective, relevant participation in regular classroom instruction. District staff will be responsible for developing and implementing appropriate assessments, guidelines and procedures to ensure that students whose first language is not English have meaningful access to instruction and materials. The School District of Amery will consider reclassification of an English Language Learner (ELL) student as fully English proficient by applying the following criteria and evidence: the student is in the fourth grade at a minimum; and the student is able to write English as evidenced by successful classroom performance and achieving a score of Proficient on standardized achievement tests; and the student has attained a Level 5 English language proficiency (ELP) on a Tier C assessment of the ACCESS for ELLs.
STUDENT ACADEMIC STANDARDS
The Board of Education has a responsibility for maintaining a minimum program of instruction guaranteed by the state Statute 118.30(1g)(a) and for initiating improvements beyond that minimum. Professional staff, under the direction and supervision of the curriculum coordinator, are delegated the responsibility for developing curriculum changes and additions. The SDA School Board approves the adoption of curriculum standards on an annual basis. The SDA establishes their own standards and locally aligns their curriculum and instruction. SDA K-12 English Language Arts and mathematics are based upon the Common Core State Standards. All other program areas are based upon the most current Wisconsin Model Academic Standards as well as the National Standards. The district’s current student academic standards can be found at www.amerysd.k12.wi.us/district/annual-notices.cfm.
HUMAN GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT INSTRUCTION
The SDA offers human growth and development curriculum for all students in an age-appropriate manner. Additional information is covered in elective courses such as Parenting. Outlines of what is covered in the curriculum are available from the Director of Curriculum at 715-268-9771 ext. 274. Parents or guardians may review the curriculum and instructional materials used by the District by contacting the Director of Curriculum.
No student may be required to take instruction in human growth and development generally or in specified subjects within the program if the parent files a written request that the student be exempted. A student exempted from such instruction will receive instruction in the subject areas described in sections 118.01(2)(d)2c and 8 of the state statutes. Any questions should be directed to the Director of Curriculum, School District of Amery, 543 Minneapolis Ave S, Amery, WI 54001.
SCHOOL & DISTRICT PERFORMANCE REPORT
According to the most recent state-assigned performance criteria, Amery Intermediate School (Grades 3-5) and Amery Middle School (Grades 6-8) exceed the expectations set by the State, and Amery High School (Grades 9-12) meets expectations set by the State. Lien Elementary (4K-2) does not have a rating from the State because those students are not tested statewide. The full version of the District’s most recent school and school district accountability report (report card), as issued by the WI Department of Public Instruction under section 115.385 of the state statutes, can be accessed on the DPI website: https://apps2.dpi.wi.gov/reportcards/ (NOTE: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the student assessment requirement waivers for the 2019-20 school year, the DPI is prohibited by section 115.385(6) of the state statutes from publishing a school and school district accountability report in the 2020-21 school year. Therefore, the most recent school accountability report that is provided to parents/guardians and displayed on the home page of the school’s Internet site for purposes of this notice requirement should be the one for the 2018-19 school year.)
WISEDASH PUBLIC PORTAL
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction collects data related to school performance on an annual basis for every school district in the state, including the SDA. The most current information can be found at the WISEdash Pubic Portal website: https://wisedash.dpi.wi.gov. Every year, all Wisconsin school districts collect information about their students, staff, and courses. These datasets are submitted to the Department of Public Instruction where they’re stored in a data warehouse. WISEdash provides an interactive way to select and filter Wisconsin school data from the 2005-06 school year forward. Data is published by the Department of Public Instruction and is redacted to protect student privacy. Additional historical datasets from 1998 forward can be downloaded as well. Links to other education datasets and key reports are available in WISEdash.
EDUCATION OF HOMELESS CHILDREN AND YOUTHS
Children of homeless individuals and unaccompanied homeless youth (youth not in the physical custody of a parent/guardian) residing in the SDA shall have equal access to the same free, appropriate public education as provided to other children and youths who reside in the SDA. They shall be provided services comparable to services offered other children attending SDA schools, including transportation services, educational services for which the children/youths meet eligibility criteria (e.g., special education, Title I programming, gifted and talented programming), vocational and technical education programs, and school nutrition programs. No homeless child or youth shall be required to attend a separate school or program for homeless children and shall not be stigmatized by school personnel. Please contact the SDA Homeless Liaison at 715-268-9771, ext. 266 if you have questions or are in need of services.
NOTICE OF CHILD FIND ACTIVITY
The SDA must locate, identify, and evaluate all children with disabilities, including children with disabilities attending private schools in the District, regardless of the severity of their disabilities. The SDA has a special education screening program to locate and screen all children with suspected disabilities who have not graduated from high school. Upon request, the SDA will screen a child who has not graduated high school to determine whether a special education referral is appropriate. A request may be made by contacting the SDA’s Director of Special Education, School District of Amery, at (715) 268-9771, or by writing to 543 Minneapolis Ave S, Amery, WI 54001.
Annually, the SDA conducts developmental screening of preschool children. Each child’s motor, communication, and social skills are observed at various play areas. Each child is weighed and measured, and the child’s hearing and vision is checked. The information is used to provide the parent with a profile of their child’s current development and to provide suggestions for follow-up activities. Parents learn about community services available to them and speak with representatives of agencies serving families. The information from screening is also used to determine whether a child should be evaluated for a suspected disability. When school staff reasonably believes a child is a child with a disability, they refer the child for evaluation by a District Individualized Education Program (IEP) team. Developmental screening will be part of the kindergarten screening. Watch for the dates in the SDA mailings.
A physician, nurse, psychologist, social worker or administrator of a social agency who reasonably believes a child brought to him or her for services is a child with a disability has a legal duty to report the child to the school district in which the child resides. If the child attends a private school in another school district, the child should be reported to the district where the child attends school. Before referring the child, the person making the referral must inform the child’s parent that the referral will be made. The referral must be in writing and include the reason why the person believes the child is a child with a disability. Others who reasonably believe a child is a child with a disability may also refer the child. A referral for the SDA may be sent to the address listed above.
ASBESTOS NOTIFICATION
In compliance with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (AHERA), this is notice that the SDA has an Asbestos Management Plan at the school administrative office. The plan is available for inspection by the public, parents, and SDA employees. For more information please contact the District Office.
BLOOD BORNE PATHOGEN COMPLIANCE PLAN
In accordance with the blood borne pathogen standard (1916.1030), the SDMA hereby serves notice to all interested parties that the SDA compliance and control plan for blood borne pathogens is available for inspection and review at the District Office during regular business hours (8 am – 4 pm).
BULLYING
The School District of Amery strives to provide a safe, secure, and respectful learning environment for all students in school buildings, on school grounds, and school buses and at school-sponsored activities. Bullying has a harmful social, physical, psychological, and academic impact on bullies, victims and bystanders. The school district consistently and vigorously addresses bullying so that there is no disruption to the learning environment and learning process.
Bullying is deliberate or intentional behavior using words or actions, intended to cause fear, intimidation, or harm. Bullying may be repeated behavior and involves an imbalance of power. The behavior may be motivated by an actual or perceived distinguishing characteristic, such as, but not limited to: age, sex race, color, national origin, ancestry, creed, religion, economic status, pregnancy, marital, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, genetic information, handicap or physical, mental, emotional or learning disability or other protected status. Bullying behavior can be Physical (e.g. assault, hitting or punching, kicking, theft, threatening behavior), Verbal (e.g. threatening or intimidating language, teasing or name-calling, racist remarks) or Indirect (e.g. spreading cruel rumors, intimidation through gestures, social exclusion and sending insulting messages or pictures by mobile phone or using the internet – also known as cyber bullying).
Bullying behavior is prohibited in all schools, buildings, property, and educational environments, including any property or vehicle owned, leased, or used by the school district. This includes public transportation regularly used by students to go to and from school. Educational environments include, but are not limited to, every activity under school supervision. All school staff members and school officials who observe or become aware of acts of bullying are required to report these acts to their immediate Supervisor. Any other person, including a student who is either a victim of the bullying or is aware of the bullying or any other concerned individual is encouraged to report the conduct to their building Principal. Reports of bullying may be made verbally or in writing and may be made confidentially. All such reports, whether verbal or in writing, will be taken seriously and a clear account of the incident is to be documented.
COMPULSORY STUDENT ATTENDANCE AND TRUANCY
The Board of Education recognizes the positive relationship between regular school attendance and success in school and employment. In accordance with state law, the Polk County Truancy Ordinance and the Amery Municipal Truancy Ordinance, all children between six (6) and eighteen (18) years of age must attend school full time until the end of the term, quarter or semester in which they become eighteen years of age, unless they have a legal excuse, fall under one of the exceptions outlined in Wis. Stats. 118.15, or have graduated from high school.
Procedures shall be developed by the administration to enhance the full attendance requirement. These procedures shall be in accordance with state law, Polk County Ordinances and Amery Municipal Truancy Ordinance, and shall be approved by the Board of Education. The SDA shall not deny a student credit in a course or subject solely because of a student’s unexcused absences.
Enforcement of the student attendance policy shall be a shared responsibility between the schools, social service agencies, law enforcement officials, students, parents, and the community at large.
DRUG FREE SCHOOLS
The SDA will comply with all provisions and federal requirements as outlined in the Drug Free Schools and Communities Act Amendments of 1989. The SDA’s program provides for a developmentally based drug and alcohol education and prevention program for students enrolled in all grades of the school SDA from early childhood level and continuing through the 12th grade. The program addresses the social and health consequences of drug and alcohol use, as well as the legal ramifications of such use, and provides age appropriate and effective techniques for resisting peer pressure to use illegal drugs and/or alcohol.
Information provided to students shall communicate that the use of illegal drugs and the unlawful possession and use of alcohol is illegal and harmful to one’s health. Students and employees of the SDA are hereby notified that the unlawful manufacture, distribution, dispensing, possession of or use of a controlled substance, or the use of alcohol on school SDA property, including all SDA-owned vehicles, is prohibited at all times. These same provisions shall be in effect at all school-sponsored events or extracurricular activities while off school premises.
Students or employees who violate the provisions of the SDA’s Drug Free Schools policies will be subject to disciplinary action, including suspension or expulsion for students, and suspension and/or termination of employment for SDA employees. In addition, referral for prosecution will be imposed on students and employees who violate the standards of the SDA’s policies. Information regarding drug and alcohol counseling and rehabilitation programs will be made available to students and employees of the school SDA. Information regarding such programs is available by contacting the District Office at 715-268- 9771, ext. 272.
MENINGOCOCCAL DISEASE
Attention Parents/Guardians of students enrolled in grades 6-12
The SDA would like to inform you about the dangers of meningococcal disease, commonly known as bacterial meningitis, a rare but potentially fatal infection that can occur among teenagers and college students. While meningococcal disease is rare and difficult to contract, it is very serious. There is now a vaccine that may help to prevent this infection. Meningococcal bacteria can potentially be transmitted through close contact with an infected person through direct contact with respiratory and/or oral secretions from an infected person (for example, through sharing drinking containers or kissing). Teenagers and college students are at increased risk for meningococcal disease compared to the general population, accounting for nearly 30 percent of all U.S. cases every year. Meningococcal disease can be misdiagnosed as something less serious because early symptoms like high fever, severe headache, nausea, vomiting and stiff neck, are similar to those of common viral illnesses. The disease can progress rapidly and can cause death or permanent disability within 48 hours of initial symptoms.
Up to 83 percent of all cases among teens and college students may potentially be prevented through immunization, the most effective way to prevent this disease. A meningococcal vaccine is available that protects against four out of five strains of bacterium that cause meningococcal disease in the U.S.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other leading medical organizations recommends that all 11-12 years olds should be vaccinated with meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4). A booster shot is recommended for teens at age 16 to continue providing protection when their risk for meningococcal disease is highest.
SCHOOL WELLNESS POLICY
School districts participating in federally subsidized child nutrition programs (e.g. National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Wisconsin Morning Milk Program) are required to establish local school wellness policies. The District wellness policy was reviewed by the District’s Wellness Committee as required, was updated, and was adopted by the Board of Education on July 19, 2021. (Board policy 458 is also located on the school district website at: www.amerysd.k12.wi.us.) The DPI has developed a Wisconsin Local Wellness Policy Report Card which is required to be used by all Wisconsin school districts to fulfill the triennial assessment and reporting requirements. However, the School District of Amery has opted to use the USDA’s nationwide waiver of local school wellness policy triennial assessments due to COVID-19.
STUDENT ACCIDENT INSURANCE
The SDA provides accident insurance for students while they are in school or playing in school-sponsored activities. The insurance provider, Student Assurance, works with the SDA to provide coverage that is to be used as a supplement to a family’s existing insurance coverage. Any student injury that occurs should be immediately reported to a staff member. If an injury requires medical attention by a physician, an injury report will be forwarded to the students’ parent or guardian, who will then submit any related medical bills to their own insurance company. They will then send a copy of the injury report, along with their insurance provider’s explanation of benefits and itemized bills, to Student Assurance Services. Medical costs that are not covered by insurance will be considered by Student Assurance Services. Please keep in mind that this policy does have a $250 deductible and limitations on certain medical benefits. An explanation of the medical benefits can be found at www.sas-mn.com under “find my school.” If you have any questions regarding this supplemental student accident insurance, please feel free to contact any of the school offices. We are looking forward to an exciting (and safe) school year.
STUDENT LOCKERS
Lockers shall be provided, when space is available, for each student in grades K through 12 for the storage and safety of personal possessions. School officials and/or their designee have the right to access student lockers at all times since the lockers are SDA property. A locker deposit may be charged in accordance with established guidelines. Instead of storing valuables in their lockers, students may bring them to the office for safekeeping.
STUDENT USE AND POSSESSION OF ELECTRONIC EQUIPMENT AND CELL PHONES
The School District of Amery may allow students to possess and use cell phones during the school day on school premises and at school-sponsored activities. The rules for cell phone use during the school day for students will be determined by the principal of each school building. The cell phone use procedure shall be made clear to students at the beginning of each school year. Copies of the cell phone policy for each building shall be made available to individuals upon request. Cell phone use is prohibited by State of Wisconsin Law in all locker room and bathroom settings. The school policy for computer use will be defined in the school technology use contract.
TOBACCO USE ON SCHOOL PREMISES
No official or staff member shall take action that might encourage a student to smoke or otherwise use tobacco products. There shall be no smoking or other use of tobacco products in any school building or on school premises owned by, rented by or under the control of the Board. This includes vehicles, offices, shops, warehouses or other enclosed structures at any time, day or night, and applies during non- school events as well as during school-sponsored events. Vaping and vaping devices are strictly prohibited on school grounds.
VISITORS TO SCHOOLS
The Board of Education encourages parents and citizens of the school district to visit our schools in accordance with reasonable procedures established by the administration. The intent of those procedures shall be to make the programs of the district open to the public, while at the same time providing security for students and staff and minimizing the disturbance and disruption of the educational process.
Access to school buildings will be limited to the main entrance when school is in session. All building visitors shall be required to register at the building office, state the purpose of the visit, and wear an ID badge when in the school. Visitors wishing to bring animals should contact the building Principal prior to the visit.
Please Note: During the COVID-19 global pandemic, visitors will not be allowed in district buildings during the school day.
UNPAID MEAL CHARGES
School districts participating in federally subsidized nutrition programs (e.g. National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Wisconsin Morning Milk Program) were required to establish an Unpaid Meal Charges policy. The policy was formally adopted by the Board of Education on June 26, 2017. This Board of Education shall establish and maintain a policy to maintain control over meal accounts which are not kept at a positive balance. (Board policy 760.1, also located on the school district website at: www.amerysd.k12.wi.us.)
Revised August 2021. Please direct any inquiries regarding these notices to: District Administrator, School District of Amery, 543 Minneapolis Ave S, Amery, WI 54001. These annual parent and student notices may also be found on the District website at www.amerysd.k12.wi.us
WNAXLP
