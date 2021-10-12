Notice is hereby given the City of Amery Plan Commission will be reviewing a zoning change to amend the following parcel from R-2 (Two-Family Residential) to AT Agricultural Transition District). The request is made by Amery School District who wish to use the property for Agricultural Education Purposes.
Parcel #: 201-01040-0010. Total space comprises of some 28.64 acres located west of Minneapolis Ave.
Legal Description: NW SE EXC N 198’ & EXC PLAT OF ROLLING MEADOWS PUD (WHICH INCLUDES LOT 1 & OL 1 CSM #4458) & EXC LOT 1 CSM #6495 V29 P159
This notice shall serve as formal notice of a Public Hearing that will take place on October 28th, 2021 @ 9:00 AM and is given this 12th day of October, 2021 in the City of Amery, Polk County, Wisconsin signed by:
Ben Jansen, City Clerk-Treasurer
(October 12, 19)
WNAXLP
