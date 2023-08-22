The Town of Clayton has applied to the Department of Natural Resources for a permit to replace two culverts on 85th Avenue over Nepadoggen Creek. The project is located in SE 1/4, NW 1/4, Section 22 Towship 33N, Range 15W located in the Town of Clayton, Polk County.
The 85th Avenue colverts on Nepadoggen Creek are proposed to be replaced in-kind.
The Department will review the proposal provided by the applicant and any information from public comments and the public informational hearing. The Department will determine whether the proposal compiles with ss. 1.11, 30.208, Stats., and ch. NR 150, Wis. Adm. Code, and ensure that the required mitigation meets the standards in s. 281.36(3r), Stats. if the project impacts wetlands.
The Department has made a tentative determination that it will issue the permit for the proposed activity.
Reasonable accommodation, including the provision of informational material in an alternative format, will be provided for qualified individuals with disabilities upon request.
Any person may submit comments and/or request a public informational hearing by emailing Amy.Cronk@wisconsin.gov, or writing to Amy Cronk, 810 W Maple Street, Spooner, WI 54801 by U.S. mail. If you are submitting general comments on the proposal, they must be emailed or postmarked within 30 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. If you are requesting a public informational hearing, the request must be emailed or postmarked within 20 days after the date this notice is published on the Department’s website. A request for hearing must include the docket number or applicant name and specify the issues that the party desires to be addressed at the informational hearing.
If no hearing is requested, the Department may issue its decision without a hearing. If a public informational hearing is held, comments must be postmarked no later than 10 days following the date on which the hearing is completed.
The final decision may be appealed as indicated in the decision document.
Docket Number IP-NO-2023-49-T02628
STATE OF WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
