The Town of Clayton has applied to the Department of Natural Resources for a permit to replace two culverts on 85th Avenue over Nepadoggen Creek. The project is located in SE 1/4, NW 1/4, Section 22 Towship 33N, Range 15W located in the Town of Clayton, Polk County.

The 85th Avenue colverts on Nepadoggen Creek are proposed to be replaced in-kind.

