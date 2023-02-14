Public Notice
Prime Contractor
Claim for Lien
Case No 2023CL000003
Crush City Construction, LLC d/b/a Lindus Construction
879 US Hwy 63
Baldwin, WI 54002
Claimant is a limited liability company
Claimant
CDR Enterprises L.L.C.
406 220th Avenue, Comstock, WI 54826
PO Box 201741, Bloomington, MN 55420
901 Marquette Avenue, Suite 1675, Minneapolis, MN 55402
Owner
3. Legal Description of Property: The North 380 feet of the Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter, Section 16 AND the East 250 feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 17 AND the West 78 feet of the East 328 feet of the North 528 feet of the Northeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter, Section 17 AND the North 380 feet of the East 250 feet of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter, Section 17, All in Township 35 North, Range 15 West, Polk County Wisconsin.
located in Polk County, Wisconsin, and more commonly known as: 406 220th Avenue, Comstock, WI 54826.
4. Description of labor, services, materials, plans or specifications performed: Metal roofing and leaf guard, material, labor, and installation under a written contract dated October 6, 2021, November 17, 2021, and June 21, 2022.
5. Date of FIRST visible commencement of the entire work of improvement on the property: October 6, 2021.
6. Date Claimant first furnished labor or materials: October 6, 2021.
7. Date Claimant last furnished labor or materials: August 1, 2022 (approximately)
8. Prime Contractor’ Notice of Lien Rights was given to owner as part of the Claimant’s written contract for construction with the Owner.
9. Date Claimant’s Notice of Intention to File Claim for Lien was given to Owner (must be at least 30 days before the filing of this Claim for Lien): December 8, 2022.
10. The Total Amount owed to Claimant: $55,650.96
Statement of Claim
Claimant makes and files this claim for a lien upon the interest held by the Owner in the Property under Chapter 779, Wis. Stats., not more than six (6) months after Claimant last furnished labor and/or materials as stated in Paragraph 7 above. Claimant certifies to the best of Claimant’s knowledge and belief that all information contained in this Claim for Lien is correct. Based upon the above information, Claimant claims a lien upon all of the interest which the Owner has in the above described Property and improvements on it at the time of first visible commencement of the work of improvement, or that Owner may have acquired since that time, in the amount of fifty-five thousand six hundred fifty and 96/100th Dollars ($55,650.96).
This claim is subject to amendment in the event foreclosure action is commenced.
Crush City Construction LLC d/b/a Lindus Construction
/s/
Jon R. Steckler
Attorney
33 South 6th Street, Suite 3675
Minneapolis, MN 55402
612-604-2000
January 25, 2023
WNAXLP
(Feb. 14, 21, 28)
