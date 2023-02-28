STATE OF WISCONSIN
Circuit Court
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 29F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 7:03 pm
STATE OF WISCONSIN
Circuit Court
St. Croix COUNTY
WEST BEND MUTUAL INSURANCE COMPANY
1900 S. 18TH AVE.
WEST BEND, WI 53095
and
MICHELLE ESWEIN
618 MUBARAK STREET
TOMAH, WI 54660
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
JOHN W. HANCOCK
834 90TH AVE.
AMERY, WI 54001
Defendant.
PUBLICATION SUMMONS
Case No. 23CV74
Hon. MICHAEL WATERMAN
Case Code: 30301
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN, To each person named above as a Defendant:
You are hereby notified that the Plaintiffs named above have filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is also served on you, states the nature and basis of the legal action.
Within forty (40) days after March 1, 2023, you must respond with a written answer as that term is used in chapter 802 of the Wisconsin statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an Answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is 1101 Carmichael Road, Hudson, WI 54016, and to the offices of Heuer Law Offices, S.C., Plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is 9312 W. National Ave., West Allis, Wisconsin 53227. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide a proper answer within forty (40) days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated this 23rd day of February, 2023.
Attorney for Plaintiffs
Heuer Law Offices, S.C.
Jonathan D. McCollister (State Bar No. 1037740)
9312 W. National Ave.
West Allis, WI 53227
Phone: (414) 224-3500
WNAXLP
(Feb. 28, Mar. 7, 14)
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.