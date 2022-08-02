STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
Updated: August 2, 2022 @ 9:59 pm
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
Polk COUNTY
Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC
3900 Capital City Blvd.
Lansing, MI 48906
Plaintiff,
v.
Charles S. Yoak
1294 110th Street
Amery, WI 54001
Defendants.
SUMMONS
Foreclosure of Mortgage
Case No. 2022CV000129
THE STATE OF WISCONSIN,
To each person named above as a defendant:
You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is also served upon you, states the nature and basis of the legal action.
Within 40 days after August 2, 2022 you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Polk County Courthouse 1005 West Main Street, #300, Balsam Lake, WI 54810-9071, and to Codilis, Moody & Circelli, P.C., plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is 15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 200, Burr Ridge, IL 60527. You may have an attorney help or represent you.
If you do not provide a proper answer within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property.
Dated: July 27, 2022.
Codilis, Moody
& Circelli, P.C.
15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 200
Burr Ridge, IL 60527
(414) 775-7700
50-22-00530
NOTE: This law firm is a debt collector.
/s/ Shawn R. Hillmann
WI State Bar No. 1037005
Emily Thoms
WI State Bar No. 1075844
WNAXLP
(Aug. 2, 9, 16)
