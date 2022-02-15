STATE OF WISCONSIN
Polk COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
The Moore Family Revocable Trust dated June 2, 1998
Notice to Creditors
Florence J. Moore died April 20, 2014, and Arthur R. Moore died February 8, 2022, both being domiciled in Polk County, Wisconsin, with a post office address of 390 5th Street NW, Apt. 116, Clear Lake, WI 54005. They were the Grantors and Settlers of the Moore Family Revocable Trust dated June 2, 1998.
Pursuant to Sec. 701.0508 Wis. Stats., notice is hereby given that all creditors’ claims against the aforementioned trust must be submitted on or before June 15, 2022 or be barred. The address for filing claims is:
Moore Family Revocable Trust dated June 2, 1998
c/o Nathan J. Moore
20670 Helena Lane
Lakeview, MN 55044
Dated February 9, 2022
/s/ Nathan J. Moore, Trustee
20670 Helena Lane
Lakeville, MN 55044
(Feb. 15, 22, Mar. 1)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.