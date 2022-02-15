STATE OF WISCONSIN

Polk COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

The Moore Family Revocable Trust dated June 2, 1998

Notice to Creditors

Florence J. Moore died April 20, 2014, and Arthur R. Moore died February 8, 2022, both being domiciled in Polk County, Wisconsin, with a post office address of 390 5th Street NW, Apt. 116, Clear Lake, WI 54005. They were the Grantors and Settlers of the Moore Family Revocable Trust dated June 2, 1998.

Pursuant to Sec. 701.0508 Wis. Stats., notice is hereby given that all creditors’ claims against the aforementioned trust must be submitted on or before June 15, 2022 or be barred. The address for filing claims is:

Moore Family Revocable Trust dated June 2, 1998

c/o Nathan J. Moore

20670 Helena Lane

Lakeview, MN 55044

Dated February 9, 2022

/s/ Nathan J. Moore, Trustee

20670 Helena Lane

Lakeville, MN 55044

(Feb. 15, 22, Mar. 1)

WNAXLP

