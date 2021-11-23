STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
Polk COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Sally Jean Omer
Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)
Case No. 21 PR 56
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth April 29, 1934 and date of death June 10, 2021, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1316 105th Avenue, Amery, WI 54001.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is February 25, 2022.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
/s/ Jenell L. Anderson
Probate Registrar
November 17, 2021
Ronald L. Siler
Williamson & Siler, S.C.
201 S. Knowles Avenue
New Richmond, WI 54017
715-246-6806
Bar Number 1022083
(Nov. 23, 30, Dec. 8)
WNAXLP
