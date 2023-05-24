Estate of Marvin J. Church May 24, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STATE OF WISCONSINCIRCUIT COURTPolk COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:Marvin J. ChurchDOD: March 22, 2023Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)Case No. 23 PR 55PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:1. An application for informal administration was filed.2. The decedent, with date of birth September 3, 1944 and date of death March 22, 2023, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 343 60th St., Clear Lake, WI 54005.3. All interested persons waived notice.4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is August 30, 2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500./s/ Jenell L. 