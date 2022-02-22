STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
Polk COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Lois A. Olson
Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)
Case No. 22 PR 22
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth May 3, 1955 and date of death January 14, 2022, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 647 Pondhurst Dr., Amery, WI 54001.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is May 27, 2022.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 W. Main St., Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
/s/ Jenell L. Anderson
Probate Registrar
February 17, 2022
Linda M. Bont
4930 S. Ojibwe Pte.
Newaygo, MI 49937
(Feb. 22, Mar. 1, 8)
WNAXLP
