Estate of Larry Hartmeister Jul 26, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STATE OF WISCONSINCIRCUIT COURTPolk COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:Larry HartmeisterdeceasedNotice to Creditors (Informal Administration)Case No. 22 PR 75PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:1. An application for informal administration was filed.2. The decedent, with date of birth January 10, 1950 and date of death May 20, 2022, was domiciled in Polk County, State of WI, with a mailing address of 1316 30th Ave, County Road C, Amery, WI 54001.3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is October 21, 2022.5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500./s/ Jenell L. AndersonProbate RegistrarJuly 12, 2022Nicole Jones219 N Main St,River Falls, WI 54022715-425-7281Bar Number 1126385(July 26, Aug 2, 9)WNAXLP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Estate of Larry Hartmeister Name Change Mikaela Schmidt Polk County Kinship runs the Amazing Race Amery’s Alicia Monson continues to rock the running world Consider becoming a part of the Amery Woman’s Club Greenlee honored posthumously Country nights and carnival lights at the St. Croix County Fair Marson retiring Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmery’s Alicia Monson continues to rock the running worldKay F. HoffMarson retiringCountry nights and carnival lights at the St. Croix County FairPolk County Kinship runs the Amazing RaceAmery Free Press E-Edition: July 19, 2022Greenlee honored posthumouslyAfter two-year delay, European dream becomes reality for Amery FFA teamConsider becoming a part of the Amery Woman’s ClubStacy Swiontek ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Jul 26 Sign Language Classes Tue, Jul 26, 2022 Jul 26 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Jul 26, 2022 Jul 27 Music in the Park - Summer Wednesdays Wed, Jul 27, 2022 Jul 28 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Jul 28, 2022 Jul 29 Midnight Winds Shoppe Farmers Market Fri, Jul 29, 2022 Aug 1 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Aug 1, 2022 Aug 2 Group Crosswords Tue, Aug 2, 2022 Aug 2 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Aug 2, 2022 Aug 3 Alzheimer’s Family Support Group Wed, Aug 3, 2022 Aug 3 Alzheimer’s Family Support Group Wed, Aug 3, 2022 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 0:42 November 30th truck fire Robert PetersenUpdated Dec 6, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Polk County District Attorney debate October 22, 2016 Updated Oct 26, 2016 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +7 News Destination Imagination Updated Mar 16, 2016 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Trumpeter Swans Soar in Wisconsin Updated Feb 3, 2016 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.