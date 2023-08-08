Estate of Katherine L. Maser Aug 8, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STATE OF WISCONSINCIRCUIT COURTPolk COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:Katherine L. MaserDOD: April 13, 2022AmendedNotice to Creditors (Informal Administration)Case No. 22PR48PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:1. An application for informal administration was filed.2. The decedent, with date of birth November 15, 1941 and date of death April 13, 2022, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 670 82nd Street, Amery, WI 54001.3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is November 13, 2023.5. 