Estate of Joshua D. Geving Aug 15, 2023 Aug 15, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STATE OF WISCONSINCIRCUIT COURTPolk COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:Joshua D. GevingDate of Death: July 7th, 2023Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)Case No. 23-PR-80PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:1. An application for informal administration was filed.2. The decedent, with date of birth October 11, 1975 and date of death July 7, 2023, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 337 65th Street, Clear Lake, WI.3. All interested persons waived notice.4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is November 24, 2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 West Main St, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500./s/ Jenell L. AndersonProbate RegistrarAugust 9, 2023Attorney Scott J. CurtisCurtis Law Firm, LLC201 Main Street, Suite 1000La Crosse, WI 54601608-784-1605Bar Number 1090049(Aug. 15, 22, 29)WNAXLP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: August 15, 2023 Estate of Gayle Reindahl Estate of Joshua D. Geving Novak brings enthusiasm to new position as Youth Services Librarian Congratulations laptop winner, Anika Anderson! It’s Rodeo Time!! Federal grant awarded to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum 2 bodies recovered from Barron County lake over weekend Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmery’s new fresh food venture will have the ability to offer liquorBe neighborly, check out Farm City Day this Saturday2 bodies recovered from Barron County lake over weekendAmery Dam withstands the elementsNovak brings enthusiasm to new position as Youth Services LibrarianAmery Free Press E-Edition: August 8, 2023Congratulations laptop winner, Anika Anderson!The most important match making service of them allWhat A ShameMarvin J. Church Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Aug 17 Amery Area Garden Club Thu, Aug 17, 2023 Aug 17 Memory Cafe Thu, Aug 17, 2023 Aug 17 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Aug 17, 2023 Aug 19 Amery Band Boosters Car Wash Sat, Aug 19, 2023 Aug 19 AA Medallion and Speaker Meeting Sat, Aug 19, 2023 Aug 20 Annual Corn & Brat Feed Sun, Aug 20, 2023 Aug 20 Loss of a Spouse Seminar Sun, Aug 20, 2023 Aug 21 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Aug 21, 2023 Aug 22 Sign Language Classes Tue, Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Aug 22, 2023 Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: August 15, 2023 Estate of Gayle Reindahl Estate of Joshua D. Geving Novak brings enthusiasm to new position as Youth Services Librarian Congratulations laptop winner, Anika Anderson! It’s Rodeo Time!! Federal grant awarded to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum 2 bodies recovered from Barron County lake over weekend Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAmery’s new fresh food venture will have the ability to offer liquorBe neighborly, check out Farm City Day this Saturday2 bodies recovered from Barron County lake over weekendAmery Dam withstands the elementsNovak brings enthusiasm to new position as Youth Services LibrarianAmery Free Press E-Edition: August 8, 2023Congratulations laptop winner, Anika Anderson!The most important match making service of them allWhat A ShameMarvin J. Church Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Aug 17 Amery Area Garden Club Thu, Aug 17, 2023 Aug 17 Memory Cafe Thu, Aug 17, 2023 Aug 17 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Aug 17, 2023 Aug 19 Amery Band Boosters Car Wash Sat, Aug 19, 2023 Aug 19 AA Medallion and Speaker Meeting Sat, Aug 19, 2023 Aug 20 Annual Corn & Brat Feed Sun, Aug 20, 2023 Aug 20 Loss of a Spouse Seminar Sun, Aug 20, 2023 Aug 21 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Aug 21, 2023 Aug 22 Sign Language Classes Tue, Aug 22, 2023 Aug 22 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Aug 22, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +10 News Friday night fun in the 54001 Jul 27, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Deer Park and Wanderoos celebrate Jul 7, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +7 News Ice Cream Social is a hot success! Jul 6, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +9 News Clear Lake Heritage Days brings sun and smiles Jun 29, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Clayton Cheese Days kicks off summer Jun 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +9 News Oh what a weekend in Amery! Jun 23, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.