Estate of Joshua D. Geving Aug 22, 2023

STATE OF WISCONSINCIRCUIT COURTPolk COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:Joshua D. GevingDate of Death: July 7th, 2023Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)Case No. 23-PR-80PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:1. An application for informal administration was filed.2. The decedent, with date of birth October 11, 1975 and date of death July 7, 2023, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 337 65th Street, Clear Lake, WI.3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is November 24, 2023.5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, 1005 West Main St, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500./s/ Jenell L. AndersonProbate RegistrarAugust 9, 2023Attorney Scott J. CurtisCurtis Law Firm, LLC201 Main Street, Suite 1000La Crosse, WI 54601608-784-1605Bar Number 1090049(Aug. 15, 22, 29) WNAXLP 