STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
Polk COUNTY
Royal Credit Union
Plaintiff,
v.
Estate of Jean Carol Watson, et. al.,
Defendants.
Notice of Foreclosure Sale
Case No. 2021 CV 241
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that, by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on December 3, 2021, in the amount of $38,969.06 the undersigned Sheriff of Polk County, Wisconsin, will sell at public auction, at the Center Lobby of the Polk County Justice Center, 1005 W. Main Street, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, on March 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., the real estate and mortgaged premise directed be sold and herein described as follows:
A part of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼, Section 15, Township 32 North, Range 18 West, Polk County, Wisconsin, described as follows:
Commencing at the Hahne surveying stake, thence North 418 feet along County Road M, thence West 313.5 feet, thence South 418 feet, thence East for 313.5 feet to the point of beginning.
Abstract Property.
Property Address: 303 County Road M, Star Prairie, Wisconsin
TERMS OF SALE
1. This is a cash sale. A certified check or bank check in the amount of 10% of the amount bid must accompany the bid, with balance due ten (10) days after confirmation of the sale by the Court.
2. Sale is subject to all unpaid real estate taxes and special assessments.
3. Purchaser shall pay any Wisconsin real estate transfer fee.
4. The property is being sold on an “as is” basis without warranties or representations of any kind.
Dated: January 28, 2022.
/s/ Brent Waak, Sheriff
Polk County, Wisconsin
Drafted by:
Deanne M. Koll
Bakke Norman, S.C.
1200 Heritage Drive,
PO Box 308
New Richmond, WI 54017-0308
715-888-1006
(February 2, 9, 16)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.