STATE OF WISCONSIN
Polk COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Irvin J. Elkin and Janet D. Elkin Trust Agreement dated December 16, 2003
Notice to Creditors
Irvin J. Elkin died March 12, 2015, domiciled in Polk County, Wisconsin, with a post office address of 153 Arch Street, Amery, WI 54001.
Janet D. Elkin died January 25, 2022, domiciled in Polk County, Wisconsin, with a post office address of 201 Greenview Lane, Amery, WI 54001.
Pursuant to Sec. 701.065 Wis. Stats., notice is hereby given that all creditors’ claims against the aforementioned Trust must be submitted on or before June 8, 2022 or be barred. The address for filing claims is:
Eric B. Elkin
214 Greenview Lane
Amery, WI 54001
Dated February 3, 2022
/s/ Eric B. Elkin, Trustee
214 Greenview Lane
Amery, WI 54001
(Feb. 8, 15, 22)
WNAXLP
