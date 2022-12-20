Estate of Hazel A. E. Lodermeier Dec 20, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STATE OF WISCONSINCIRCUIT COURTPolk COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:Hazel A. E. LodermeierDOD: May 13, 2022Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration)Case No. 22 PR 110PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:1. An application for informal administration was filed.2. The decedent, with date of birth April 1, 1929 and date of death May 13, 2022, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 13 Tilltag Dr #23, Balsam Lake, WI 54810.3. The application will be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500, before Jenell Anderson, Probate Registrar, on January 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection.4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is March 30, 2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown./s/ Jenell L. AndersonProbate RegistrarDecember 16, 2022Brian D. ByrnesByrnes Law Office, LLC123 Keller Avenue NorthAmery, WI 54001715-268-5000Bar Number 1032419(Dec. 20, 27, Jan. 3)WNAXLP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Estate of Hazel A. E. Lodermeier Polk County unemployment claims could see 7K by year end Clear Lake boys hoops earn three wins last week Amery uses six first places to cruise to the Barron Invitational Vibrant spaces may be on Amery’s horizon Amery boys cruise to victory over Barron School music program directors unwrap the work inside a winter concert Eggert outscores Northwood as Clear Lake rolls Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA New Chief in the new yearAmery Free Press E-Edition: December 6, 2022Vibrant spaces may be on Amery’s horizonAmery Free Press E-Edition: December 13, 2022Eggert outscores Northwood as Clear Lake rollsAmery uses six first places to cruise to the Barron InvitationalBruce Elliot MatsonAmery Free Press E-Edition: November 29, 2022School music program directors unwrap the work inside a winter concertDavid Allen Bottolfson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Dec 20 Group Crosswords Tue, Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Dec 20, 2022 Dec 21 Operation Christmas Donations Wed, Dec 21, 2022 Dec 22 Operation Christmas Donations Thu, Dec 22, 2022 Dec 22 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Dec 22, 2022 Dec 26 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Dec 26, 2022 Dec 27 Sign Language Classes Tue, Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Dec 27, 2022 Dec 29 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Dec 29, 2022 Jan 2 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Jan 2, 2023 Latest News Estate of Hazel A. E. Lodermeier Polk County unemployment claims could see 7K by year end Clear Lake boys hoops earn three wins last week Amery uses six first places to cruise to the Barron Invitational Vibrant spaces may be on Amery’s horizon Amery boys cruise to victory over Barron School music program directors unwrap the work inside a winter concert Eggert outscores Northwood as Clear Lake rolls Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesA New Chief in the new yearAmery Free Press E-Edition: December 6, 2022Vibrant spaces may be on Amery’s horizonAmery Free Press E-Edition: December 13, 2022Eggert outscores Northwood as Clear Lake rollsAmery uses six first places to cruise to the Barron InvitationalBruce Elliot MatsonAmery Free Press E-Edition: November 29, 2022School music program directors unwrap the work inside a winter concertDavid Allen Bottolfson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Dec 20 Group Crosswords Tue, Dec 20, 2022 Dec 20 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Dec 20, 2022 Dec 21 Operation Christmas Donations Wed, Dec 21, 2022 Dec 22 Operation Christmas Donations Thu, Dec 22, 2022 Dec 22 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Dec 22, 2022 Dec 26 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Dec 26, 2022 Dec 27 Sign Language Classes Tue, Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Dec 27, 2022 Dec 29 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Dec 29, 2022 Jan 2 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Jan 2, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.