Estate of Gerald A. Sarsland Apr 4, 2023 Apr 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save STATE OF WISCONSINCIRCUIT COURTPOLK COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:Gerald A. SarslandNotice to Creditors (Informal Administration)Case No. 23 PR 21Please Take Notice:1. An application for informal administration was filed.2. The decedent, with date of birth March 14, 1951 and date of death November 29, 2022, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 560 70th Avenue, Clayton, WI 54004.3. All interested persons waived notice.4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is July 12, 2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500./s/ Jenell L AndersonProbate RegistrarMarch 29, 2023Nicole JonesRodli, Beskar, Neuhaus, Murray & Pletcher, S.C.219 North Main StreetRiver Falls, WI 54022715-425-7281Bar Number 1126385WNAXLP(Apr. 4, 11, 18) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: April 4, 2023 Estate of Richard B. White Estate of Gerald A. Sarsland Amery girls tracksters finish second in season opener Track season is upon us Man responsible for formation of Amery Lion’s giving meaning gift Ziemer receives two awards from Wisconsin Newspaper Association Every vote counts, Board of Education election April 4, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan responsible for formation of Amery Lion’s giving meaning giftTornado takes down Sister City of Amory, MississippiEvery vote counts, Board of Education election April 4, 2023Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 28, 2023AMERY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ELECTION APRIL 4, 2023Have we been duped?From the desk of the Publisher: The all night diner is closingAmery Free Press E-Edition: April 4, 2023Gerald (Jerry) SarslandKay Christensen-Sigsworth Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Apr 6 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Apr 6, 2023 Apr 8 Ruby's Pantry Food Distribution Sat, Apr 8, 2023 Apr 9 Song Circle Sun, Apr 9, 2023 Apr 10 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Apr 10, 2023 Apr 11 Sign Language Classes Tue, Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11 Diabetes Awareness & Support Group Tue, Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11 GriefShare Tue, Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Apr 11, 2023 Apr 13 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Apr 13, 2023 Apr 17 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Apr 17, 2023 Latest News Amery Free Press E-Edition: April 4, 2023 Estate of Richard B. White Estate of Gerald A. Sarsland Amery girls tracksters finish second in season opener Track season is upon us Man responsible for formation of Amery Lion’s giving meaning gift Ziemer receives two awards from Wisconsin Newspaper Association Every vote counts, Board of Education election April 4, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan responsible for formation of Amery Lion’s giving meaning giftTornado takes down Sister City of Amory, MississippiEvery vote counts, Board of Education election April 4, 2023Amery Free Press E-Edition: March 28, 2023AMERY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD ELECTION APRIL 4, 2023Have we been duped?From the desk of the Publisher: The all night diner is closingAmery Free Press E-Edition: April 4, 2023Gerald (Jerry) SarslandKay Christensen-Sigsworth Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Apr 6 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Apr 6, 2023 Apr 8 Ruby's Pantry Food Distribution Sat, Apr 8, 2023 Apr 9 Song Circle Sun, Apr 9, 2023 Apr 10 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Apr 10, 2023 Apr 11 Sign Language Classes Tue, Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11 Diabetes Awareness & Support Group Tue, Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11 GriefShare Tue, Apr 11, 2023 Apr 11 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, Apr 11, 2023 Apr 13 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, Apr 13, 2023 Apr 17 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, Apr 17, 2023 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia +26 News Homecoming 2022 April Ziemer Oct 5, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email News National Night Out April Ziemer Updated Aug 10, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +14 Polk County Fair Updated Aug 2, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +43 News Polk County Fair April Ziemer Updated Aug 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +16 featured Area July 4th activities April Ziemer Updated Jul 17, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 News CL pics Jul 1, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Music on the River - Friday, June 17, 2022 April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 24, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 2022 Clayton Cheese Days Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News 2022 Amery Art Fair April Ziemer editor@theameryfreepress.com Jun 23, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.