STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
Polk COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Gary L. Waalen
DOD: June 4, 2021
Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration)
Case No. 2021 PR 68
A petition for Formal Administration was filed.
The Court Finds:
The decedent, with date of birth March 23, 1949 and date of death June 4, 2021, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1226 45th Avenue, Amery, WI 54001.
The Court Orders:
1. The Petition will be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Hearing Room, Circuit Court Commissioner James Krupa, on October 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.
You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection.
2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is December 13, 2021.
3. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment.
5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown.
/s/ James A. Krupa
Court Commissioner
September 3, 2021
Bryan D. Byrnes
Byrnes Law Office LLC
123 Keller Avenue North
Amery, WI 54001
715-268-5000
Bar Number 1032419
(September 14, 21, 28)
WNAXLP
