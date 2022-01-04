STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

Polk COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

Donald D. Peterson

DOD: July 21, 2021

Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)

Case No. 21 PR 100

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

1. An application for informal administration was filed.

2. The decedent, with date of birth May 2, 1948 and date of death July 21, 2021, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1165 75th Street, Amery, WI 54001.

3. All interested persons waived notice.

4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is April 8, 2022.

5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.

/s/ Jenell L. Anderson

Probate Registrar

December 28, 2021

Adam M. Jarchow

Jarchow Law, LLC

PO Box 117

Clear Lake, WI 54005

715-263-4200

Bar Number 1073678

(January 4, 11, 18)

WNAXLP

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.