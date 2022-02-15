STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

Polk COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

Dennis D. Field

DOD: January 8, 2022

Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)

Case No. 22 PR 19

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

1. An application for informal administration was filed.

2. The decedent, with date of birth September 12, 1961 and date of death January 8, 2022, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1116 State Road 46, Amery, WI 54001.

3. All interested persons waived notice.

4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is May 25, 2022.

5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.

/s/ Jenell L. Anderson

Probate Registrar

February 14, 2022

Brian D. Byrnes

Byrnes Law Office, LLC

123 Keller Avenue North

Amery, WI 54001

715-268-5000

Bar Number 1032419

(Feb. 15, 22, Mar. 1)

WNAXLP

