STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT COURT
Polk COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:
Carl R. Johnson
DOD: January 27, 2022
Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration)
Case No. 22 PR 24
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:
1. An application for informal administration was filed.
2. The decedent, with date of birth August 16, 1930 and date of death January 27, 2022, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 611 Harriman Ave S, Amery, WI 54001.
3. All interested persons waived notice.
4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is June 3, 2022.
5. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.
/s/ Jenell L. Anderson
Probate Registrar
February 22, 2022
Brian D. Byrnes
Byrnes Law Office, LLC
123 Keller Avenue North
Amery, WI 54001
715-268-5000
Bar Number 1032419
(Mar. 1, 8, 15)
WNAXLP
