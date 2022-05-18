STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT COURT

Polk COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

Ardys Jane Whitmer

DOD: March 16, 2022

Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration)

Case No. 22 PR 56

A Petition for Formal Administration was filed.

The Court Finds:

The decedent, with date of birth April 3, 1932 and date of death March 16, 2022, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 220 Scholl Court, Amery, WI.

The Court Orders:

1. The Petition be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Hearing Room, before Circuit Court Commissioner Krupa, on June 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.

You do not need to appear unless you object. The petition may be granted if there is no objection.

2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is August 26, 2022.

3. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.

4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment.

5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown.

The names or addresses of the following interested persons are not known or reasonably ascertainable: Debbie Anderson - daughter of Opal Brown (deceased).

/s/ James A. Krupa

Court Commissioner

May 12, 2022

Adam M. Jarchow

Jarchow Law, LLC

PO Box 117

Clear Lake, WI 54005

715-263-4200

Bar Number 1073678

(May 17, 24, 31)

WNAXLP

