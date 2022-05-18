Estate of Ardys Jane Whitmer May 18, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save STATE OF WISCONSINCIRCUIT COURTPolk COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:Ardys Jane WhitmerDOD: March 16, 2022Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration)Case No. 22 PR 56A Petition for Formal Administration was filed.The Court Finds:The decedent, with date of birth April 3, 1932 and date of death March 16, 2022, was domiciled in Polk County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 220 Scholl Court, Amery, WI.The Court Orders:1. The Petition be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Hearing Room, before Circuit Court Commissioner Krupa, on June 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.You do not need to appear unless you object. The petition may be granted if there is no objection.2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is August 26, 2022. 3. A claim may be filed at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake, Wisconsin, Room 500.4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment.5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown.The names or addresses of the following interested persons are not known or reasonably ascertainable: Debbie Anderson - daughter of Opal Brown (deceased)./s/ James A. KrupaCourt CommissionerMay 12, 2022Adam M. JarchowJarchow Law, LLCPO Box 117Clear Lake, WI 54005715-263-4200Bar Number 1073678(May 17, 24, 31)WNAXLP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News WI DNR - Public Notice Estate of Ardys Jane Whitmer Amery Free Press E-Edition: May 17, 2022 Community Business Awards Ceremony Near Critical Fire Danger Across Northwest Wisconsin Volunteers keep roadside from looking so trashy and city discusses garbage education Warriors score 20 runs to defeat Bruce Clear Lake baseball defeats Prairie Farm Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLosing (police)man’s best friendCommunity Business Awards Ceremony‘No Mow May’ grows throughout WisconsinAizpurua sets another school recordNear Critical Fire Danger Across Northwest WisconsinFrom the desk of the Editor: I got it all from my MamaAmery Free Press E-Edition: May 10, 2022Mike Manor named newest City Council memberBoys golf finish fourth at Hayward InviteVolunteers keep roadside from looking so trashy and city discusses garbage education Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events May 18 Syttende Mai Wed, May 18, 2022 May 19 Memory Cafe Thu, May 19, 2022 May 19 Griefshare Thu, May 19, 2022 May 19 Polk Burnett Bee Keepers Meeting Thu, May 19, 2022 May 19 Amery Al Anon Family Group Thu, May 19, 2022 May 20 Midnight Winds Shoppe Farmers Market Fri, May 20, 2022 May 23 Indianhead Barbershop Chorus Mon, May 23, 2022 May 24 Sign Language Classes Tue, May 24, 2022 May 24 Alcoholics Anonymous Tue, May 24, 2022 May 26 Griefshare Thu, May 26, 2022 Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView Multimedia 1:45 Tank Moving Day April Ziemer Updated Dec 12, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 0:42 November 30th truck fire Robert PetersenUpdated Dec 6, 2017 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Videos Polk County District Attorney debate October 22, 2016 Updated Oct 26, 2016 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +7 News Destination Imagination Updated Mar 16, 2016 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Trumpeter Swans Soar in Wisconsin Updated Feb 3, 2016 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +15 News Locals try their skills at Donkey Basketball! Updated Jan 26, 2016 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Multimedia Far From Home: Amery native lends a hand on foreign shores Updated Jan 20, 2016 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Multimedia Change of address: Amery house moves from Church Street to Sunflower Way. Updated Feb 5, 2016 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.