The Committee of the Whole of the City of Amery met on Wednesday – June 21, 2023 at City Hall. Council President, Eric Elkin called the meeting to order at 5:31 P.M.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard; Council President, Eric Elkin; and Alderpersons, Sharon Marks, Rick Van Blaricom; Mykaela Thompson; and Mike Manor
Absent: Alderperson, Sarah Flanum.
Staff Present: Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Steve Hainzl; Library Director, Heather Wiarda and Jeremy Wood.
Others Present: Erik Henningsgard-SEH and members of the Arts, Parks and Rec Committee
Department Head Reports – Reports were heard from Police Chief, Hainzl; Library Director, Wiarda; and Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Larson.
Wastewater Treatment Plant Zoning Code Proposal from S.E.H.– Erik Henningsgard presented the proposal and explained the DNR requires the update as part of the Sewer Plant Upgrade. This wasn’t included as part of the initial plan presented by SEH which is why it requires separate council approval. This radius would prohibit future development from within it, but there isn’t really land to be developed within the radius.
Motion by Leonard, seconded by Manor, to forward the Wastewater Treatment Plant Zoning Code Proposal to full Council.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Arts, Parks, and Recreation Committee Recommendations for Improvements – Four members of the Arts, Parks, and Recreation Committee presented their proposed improvements for the City of Amery’s Parks to the Council. They read through the attached list (Exhibit A) and discussed the items with the Council. The Council will present the list to Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney.
Resolution 07-2023 – Resolution Adopting a Capital Asset Policy – This policy was presented as it needs to be in place at part of the City’s Capital Improvement Plan. The council reviewed the policy and Van Blaricom recommended raising the initial value of Capital assets under Capitalization from $5,000 to $10,000. Marks suggested changing Village’s to City’s under the Depreciation paragraph.
Motion by Thompson, seconded by Van Blaricom, to forward the Resolution 07-2023 to full Council with the two changes discussed.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
City of Amery Billboard Discussion – This item was set aside until a future meeting when Alderperson Flanum is present as she requested the item be discussed.
Ord No 02-2023 All-Terrain and Utility Terrain Vehicles – Council discussed the updated ordinance that was presented which was to remove ATV restrictions on the Broadway St between Minneapolis Ave and City limits. After council discussion, they decided it would be best to remove restrictions on Deronda St between Keller Ave and Harriman Ave also leaving Keller Ave as the only restricted road in the City of Amery.
Motion by Leonard, seconded by Van Blaricom, to forward Ord No 02-2023 with the change to remove the ATV restrictions on part of Deronda St.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Emergency Notifications for City Residents – Following the need for mass communication with City residents’ members of the council would like to see a notification system to reach all city residents. Van Blaricom also stated he would like to see an Emergency Management Plan put in place, and he’d like the City to have a committee to work with other organizations such as the School, Hospital, and others. It was suggested the City could look at what other communities in the area have in place. City staff are working on obtaining an Emergency Notification system. Mayor Leonard will work with City Administrator Bjorklund to get a committee started.
Water Quality Testing Process Discussion – Jeremy Wood from Public Works was present to discuss the water quality issues the City faced in June and explained the testing process the City is required to follow. The City is under strict water testing standards. Wells are tested quarterly, random water sample sites are tested 3 times per month, and additional lead and copper water tests are conducted at residences in Amery. The City is also switching back to CTL for typical water tests but is also required to send water samples to another outside water lab for more in depth tests. June’s water tests that flagged bacteria in the water were caused by cross contamination by a new driver at the testing company that was not following proper transportation procedures.
Public Comment/Community Updates – No public comment was heard at this time.
Motion by Leonard; seconded by Manor; to adjourn at 6:44 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried
Respectfully Submitted,
Taylor Larson
City Deputy Clerk-Treasurer
June 23rd, 2023
Exhibit “A”
City of Amery
Arts, Parks and Recreation Committee
Respectfully submitted by appointed committee members: Chair, Tommy Dusek; Co-Chair, Catherine Olsen; Colleen Adams, Denise Johnson, Joyce Schaefer
On behalf of the Arts, Parks and Recreation Committee the following recommendations are being made after touring each of these park areas:
North Park
Playground Equipment: Broken slides, missing bolts on slides and climbing tower, plastic equipment broken creating safety concerns.
RECOMMENDATIONS: Replace equipment; in the interim please consider taping these areas off so they are not used. This is a priority item.
Pavilion: Open/exposed electrical fuse box causing safety concerns.
RECOMMENDATIONS: Cover and lock fuse box. This is a priority item.
Basketball Court: Cracks in pavement
RECOMMENDATIONS: Fill Cracks
Bobber Park
Missing and loose pavers/blocks around the Bobber
RECOMMENDATIONS: Replace and repair pavers around the Bobber
General Cosmetic Needs
RECOMMENDATIONS: Painting of Landings and repairing boards on landings in future.
Michael Park
Exposed water on the side of the dam posing safety concerns.
RECOMMENDATIONS: Putting up fencing to prevent anyone from falling in. This is a priority item.
Soo Line Park
Currently under construction
RECOMMENDATIONS: General cosmetic upgrades in the future
North Twin Park
The dock has been welded together and the city crew feel the repair will not hold.
RECOMMENDATIONS: Replacing the dock for the next season.
Missing any form of trash receptacle.
RECOMMENDATIONS: Put a trash can in the park.
South Twin Park (This park is very concerning considering we refer to ourselves as “The City of Lakes” and this is the onlybeach option we have.)
Safety concerns over the raft and lifeguard stand just sitting there posing safety concerns and vandalism opportunities.
RECOMMENDATIONS: Remove the floating raft and lifeguard stand as soon as possible.
Safety concerns were raised with the current signage.
RECOMMENDATIONS: New signage, example below:
“South Twin Park Rules
Park hours are 5:00 AM to 9 PM
Swimming is at your own risk.
No Lifeguard is on Duty”
The other “rules” aren’t being enforced, or not applicable, so remove them.
Pavilion has rotten posts holding pavilion up, raising safety concerns over structural integrity.
RECOMMENDATIONS: Replace rotten posts
Pickleball Court: Numerous pickleball players have expressed concerns over the safety of the current court. It was noted that there are several cracks in the court areas.
RECOMMENDATIONS: Future evaluation of the pickleball court to be included in strategic Planning. Perhaps pickleball players could join forces and start a fundraising campaign. In the interim recommend filling the cracks
Playground Equipment: Future evaluation and exploration of the need to replace or upgrade the playground equipment.
Overall concerns about safety and vandalism.
RECOMMENDATIONS: Upgrade security
There was discussion about the need to explore the addition of a Splash Pad and perhaps South Twin would be a location for this; bathroom would then need to be re-opened and remodeled.
Schumacher Park
Per a Garden Club member’s request, they are asking for help covering the cost of mulch and annual flowers.
RECOMMENDATIONS: We suggest increasing the flower budget for the city to include Schumacher Park to help defray the costs of annuals and mulch by the Garden Club, which is losing membership.
WNAXLP
(July 12)
