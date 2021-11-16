AMERY CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
November 3rd, 2021
The Amery City Council met on November 3rd, 2021 at City Hall and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag: Mayor Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Chad Leonard. Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Rick Van Blaricom (arrived at 5:03 P.M.); Sarah Flanum and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; Administrative Asst., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson (Zoom); and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Eric Barclay – MSA; Larry Stelter, Videographer; Terry Hauer, Polk County EDC; Paul Shafer, Amery EDC; Erik Henningsgard – SEH; Kent Chambard – Lampert’s; Justin Fischer – Baird Capital (Zoom); Elaine Meyer – Friends of the Library; Gloria Lansin – Amery Women’s Club and other members of the public.
Public Comment: Elaine Meyer – Friends of the Library was present to discuss the Friends program. Gloria Lansin – Amery Women’s Club discussed the Recycling Center and the need for establishing a Recycling Committee.
Consent Agenda Items:
Minutes: City Council (October 6th, 2021); Committee of the Whole (October 19th, 2021); Special City Council Meeting (October 26th, 2021) and Plan Commission (October 28th, 2021).
Motion by Alderperson Strohbusch to remove the October 26, 23021 Special City Council Meeting Minutes from the vote as they were not accurate. Bring back the modified minutes to the December 1st, 2021 City Council Meeting. Motion seconded by Alderperson, Flanum.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Council President, Leonard asked to amend the above motion adding to accept all minutes as written with the exception of the October 26th, 2021 Special City Council Meeting Minutes. Leonard noted that he was absent for the first ½ of the meeting, and he did not vote as stated; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to accept all minutes as written with the exception of the October 26, 2021 minutes.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
New Business
Polk Count EDC Presentation; Terry Hauer – Terry Hauer of Polk County EDC was present to discuss what they are working on there. There is a new Business Park Search Tool on the West Central WI Microenterprise Program website. Amery South Industrial Park is listed, and interested individuals in development will be able to see what is available for prospective developers. There is also housing information and labor information available. Hub Spot and Google Listing are also interesting sites there. He discussed the Main Street Bounce Back Program Grants. Polk County had 19 applications. For a total issuance of $190,000. The grants have been available from August 9th, 2021 and the deadline is June 2022. Paul Shafer – Amery EDC noted that Amery wrote 15 applications, and 9 have received funding. There has been a total of 140 applications statewide with $1,4M given out. He also showed the Prosper in Polk website. He noted that there are a lot of exciting developments happening in Polk County, WI.
Certified Survey Map – Lampert’s Lumber – Mayor, Isakson asked that Item #9 on the agenda be moved up so that Mr. Chambard of Lampert’s could be excused earlier. The survey was done to clean up property that is owned by the city and is located near Lampert’s property. In the past, the survey was to be done, and the property deeded to Lampert’s. It appears that this was never done. The survey map was presented to Plan Commission on October 28th, 2021 and they approved the map as presented. The square footage is approximately 8,500 square feet and is listed as city-owned property. Mr. Chambard stated that Lampert’s had always thought this was their property, however; it was never cleaned up. He noted that they will pay for the survey and recording for past and present changes. The city will retain easement on the side of the property lines. The process will clean up the property lines. He’s asking that the city not charge Lampert’s for the property. He stated this will get the property back on the tax roll as it will no longer be owned by the city.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch to agree to approve the Plan Commission’s recommendation for Lampert Lumber’s CSM and transfer of city-owned property to Lampert’s.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Resolution 17-2021: Procurement Policy – The resolution was created for Federal/State Grant Procurement. It formalizes borrowing for such projects.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Resolution 17-2021 as written.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
City Center/Keller Avenue G.O. Bonding Presentation from Baird Capital – Justin Fisher of Baird Capital was present to discuss 10-Year Borrowing for the Keller Avenue Project. The dollars are what is expected for the city’s share towards completion of the project. There was also presentation for Capital Expenses and City Center costs over the 10-Year Borrowing period. There was a $900,000 option for those expenses and a $1.4M option. City Administrator, Bjorklund noted that the combined ask of borrowing is $1.1M for Keller Avenue and $1.4M for the Capital Expenses and City Center Costs. The borrowing would be just like the G.O. Bonding that was done for the previous City Center borrowing of $3.25M. The borrowing will be put on the open market to obtain the best interest rate. Both scenarios were looked at, and she felt the $1.4M made the most sense for upcoming costs to capital expenses and improvements that the City Center had accumulated over the original $3.25M budget. There is a balloon payment due at the end of the borrowing period, and the council can make the decision to refinance at that time to extend 10 years to the payment period. Mr. Fisher noted that the city will have 34% debt capacity remaining. Capital expenses were taken out of the 2022 Budget to accommodate the Expenditure Restraint Program. There was a large list of costs that she felt were needed for the city. Those did include capital expenses that were removed from the budget. One item removed was the tornado siren inclusion on Main Street. Alderperson, Van Blaricom noted that the siren is not a need and was discussed at previous meetings. City Administrator, Bjorklund wanted it noted that there was never a final decision made on that item and was also put toward budget discussion, and she wanted it made part of the record for the removal of that request from future budgeting. Discussion also took place regarding roads and culverts on Harriman. City Administrator, Bjorklund noted that the items were for discussion purposes and planning. The council has the final say as to what monies are expended for the needs moving forward.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch to pursue borrowing in the amount of $1.1M for the Keller Avenue Project and $1.4M for the completion of the City Center and Capital Projects for 2022. Motion seconded by Council President, Leonard.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
MSA Change Order #4 for Keller Ave Project – The change order was to add new bid items and unit prices for non-conforming curb and gutter in the downtown area. It included additional work authorizations for emergency work for downtime that was unforeseen. The decrease is $4,068.25. All work authorizations are up to date.
Motion by Council President, Leonard to accept Change Order #4 for the Keller Avenue Project; seconded by Alderperson, Flanum.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Potential Change Order #5 for Keller Avenue Reconstruction – Concrete Compress Strength – Eric Barclay of MSA detailed the issue of compressive strength on all sidewalks on Keller Avenue. He stated that the work according to the contract is deficient. He noted that the council can decide to not pay for the sidewalks, request that they are redone, pay for only part of the work or do nothing. Public Works Director, Mahoney is worried that lawn tractors and ATV’s will drive on them and degrade the quality even more. Sampson Concrete and A-1 Excavating would like to come to a future meeting and discuss their side of the matter.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch to table discussion until the next Committee of the Whole Meeting to afford the contractors an opportunity to discuss their side of the matter; seconded by Council President, Leonard.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Pay Application #6 for Keller Avenue Reconstruction – Pay Application #6 was presented in the amount of $172,475.77 which included Paving, Lift Station and Headwall. Eric Barclay of MSA noted that the council should conditionally approve and not sign the application, based on the fact that A-1 Excavating did not meet the Davis-Bacon payroll requirements.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to approve Pay Application #6 once contractual funding conditions are met.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Rezoning of Parcel #201-01040-0010 from R-2 Two-Family Residential to AT – Agricultural Transition – This item was discussed at Plan Commission on October 28th, 2021. School District of Amery wants to rezone Parcel #201-01040-0010 from R-2 Two-Family Residential to AT – Agricultural Transition. The plan is for a future School Farm. Alderperson, Van Blaricom noted concerns to the plan as there could be animals there and the ordinance does not allow for certain ones. He also discussed his concern that the School could sell the property at a future date. Eric Elkin who sits on the Plan Commission noted that the livestock would only be housed for a short period during the year, and that is a future plan only. He also noted that he called adjoining neighbors to the property and there was no opposition to the zoning change. There was a Public Hearing also held, and there were no objections. As far as the sale of the property, he did not see that as a concern. The school wants to retain the property.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to accept the recommendation of the Plan Commission and approve the zoning change as presented.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to adjourn at 6:37 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Patty Bjorklund, WCMC/CMC/CMTW
City Administrator
November 3rd, 2021
**These Minutes will be reviewed and possibly approved at the next City Council Meeting and are to be considered Draft Minutes.
(November 16)
