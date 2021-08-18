CITY OF AMERY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BOUNDARY AMENDMENT OF TID NO. 6 AND
ALLOCATION AMENDMENT OF TID NO. 7
August 25, 2021 at 9:00 A.M.
Public notice is hereby given that the Plan Commission of the City of Amery will hold a public hearing on August 25, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the City of Amery, City Hall 118 Center Street West Amery, WI. The purpose of the public hearing is to consider a resolution to amend Tax Incremental District (TID) No. 6 and TID No.7 for the City of Amery. The proposed costs include projects within the proposed boundary and within a ½ mile radius of the proposed boundary of the District. TID No. 6 will be amended to include additional territory and projects and TID No. 7 will be amended to allocate to tax increments to TID No. 6. As part of the Project Plan, cash grants may be made by the City to owners, lessees, or developers of property within TID No. 6.
Maps showing the amended boundaries of TID No. 6 and the associated Project Plans will be available upon request prior to the public hearing from the City Administrator, 118 Center Street West, Amery, Wisconsin (715) 268-3411. At the public hearing, interested parties will be given a reasonable opportunity to express their views on the proposed amendment of TID No. 6 and TID No.7.
Patty Bjorklund
City Administrator/Clerk- Treasurer
Publication Dates: August 18, 2021
Note: This meeting will be held in-person.
(August 17)
WNAXLP
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.