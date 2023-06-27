The Amery City Council met on March 15th, 2023 at the Amery City Center. Council President, Sarah Flanum called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Sharon Marks; Mykaela Thompson; Mike Manor, and Eric Elkin.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Steve Hainzl; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: None.
Prior to the start of the department head reports Council President, Flanum explained why the Committee of the Whole was not meeting and that department head reports would be taking place during this special council meeting instead.
New Business
Department Head Reports – Reports were heard from Administrator Bjorklund, Clerk-Treasurer Jansen, Chief Hainzl, Chief Frohn, Director Mahoney, and Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Larson. Administrator Bjorklund also read Director Wiarda’s report.
Public Comment – No Public Comment was heard at this time.
City Insurance RFP – The City had sent out an RFP for its liability insurance in February. The winning bid was submitted by Spectrum Insurance on behalf of the League of Wisconsin Municipalities Mutual Insurance. This bid was approx. $15,000 cheaper than the City’s current policy.
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Alderperson, Marks; to approve to approve the bid from Spectrum Insurance with an effective date of May 8th.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Thompson; seconded by Alderperson, Manor to go into Closed Session at 5:34 P.M. under Wis. Stat. §19.85(1)(c) – City Administrator. Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Marks, Thompson, Flanum; Manor; Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Alderperson, Elkin left due to a prior engagement at 6:00 P.M.
Motion by Alderperson, Thompson; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to reconvene into Open Session at 6:43 P.M.
Motion by Alderperson, Thompson; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to adjourn at 6:44 P.M.
Ayes – 4 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA, City Clerk-Treasurer
March 16th, 2023
WNAXLP
(June 28)
