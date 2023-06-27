The Amery City Council met on January 18th, 2023 at the Amery City Center. Council President, Sarah Flanum called the meeting to order at 6:21 P.M.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Jansen conducted roll call.
Present: Mayor, Chad Leonard (Zoom); Council President, Sarah Flanum; and Alderpersons; Sharon Marks; Eric Elkin; Mike Manor; Mykaela Thompson; and Rick Van Blaricom.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Deputy Clerk-Treasurer, Taylor Larson; Interim Police Chief, Jason Hickok; Fire Chief, Chuck Frohn; Library Director, Heather Wiarda and Public Works Director, Jeff Mahoney.
New Business
Public Hearing – Wastewater Treatment Plant Design – Jeremiah Wendt from S.E.H. gave a presentation about the proposed treatment plant design.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Manor; to open the Public Hearing at 6:55 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Marks, Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
No comment was heard from the public about the treatment plant design.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to go close the Public Hearing at 6:57 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Marks, Van Blaricom, Thompson, Leonard, Flanum, Manor, Elkin.
Nays – None Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Marks; to approve the proposed Wastewater Treatment Plant Design.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Resolution 01-2023 – Resolution Providing for the Sale of Approximately $5,000,000 Sewerage System Revenue Bond Anticipation Notes – Justin Fischer from Baird Capital was present on Zoom to give a brief overview of the borrowing schedule and purpose of the bond.
Motion by Alderperson, Elkin; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to approve Resolution 01-2023 as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Pay Application #5 for S. Industrial Park – This item was previously approved at Committee of the Whole and is now being brought forward for full approval.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Alderperson, Manor, to approve Pay Application #5 as written.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Manor; seconded by Alderperson, Thompson; to adjourn at 7:17 P.M.
Ayes – 6 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
Clerk-Treasurer
January 20th, 2023.
