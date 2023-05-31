AMERY SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
February 24th, 2022
AMERY SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
February 24th, 2022
The Amery City Council met on February 24th, 2022 at City Hall. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Roll Call: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Chad Leonard. Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Rick Van Blaricom; Sarah Flanum, and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Administrator, Patty Bjorklund; Administrative Assistant, Taylor Larson; and Fire Chief, Dale Koehler (Zoom).
Others present: Assistant Fire Chief #1, Chuck Frohn and Assistant Fire Chief #2, Erik Helle (Attending in Open Session).
Closed Session – Motion by Alderperson, Flanum; seconded by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; to go into Closed Session at 5:01 P.M. under Wis. Stat. 19.85(1)c – Fire Chief. Considering employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Isakson, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin.
Nays – None.
Motion Carried.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to reconvene into Open Session at 5:46 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Isakson, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin.
Nays – None.
Motion Carried.
City Administrator, Bjorklund proceeded to read Fire Chief Koehler’s Termination Letter which stipulated that he would have until Sunday – February 27th to gather his items from the Fire Hall. The Assistant Chiefs will gather them up and box them for him. His Employment is terminated effective immediately on February 24th, 2022, however; Chief Koehler will be paid through the end of March, 2022.
Motion by Council President, Leonard; seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to adjourn at 5:50 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
February 28th, 2022
