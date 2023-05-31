AMERY SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL PROCEEDINGS
December 15th, 2021
The Amery City Council met on December 15th, 2021 at City Hall and via Zoom. Mayor, Paul Isakson called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag: Mayor Isakson led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll Call: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen conducted Roll Call.
Present: Mayor, Paul Isakson. Council President, Chad Leonard. Alderpersons; Tim Strohbusch; Rick Van Blaricom; Sarah Flanum (Zoom), and Eric Elkin.
Absent: None.
Staff Present: City Clerk-Treasurer, Ben Jansen; Administrative Asst., Taylor Larson; Police Chief, Tom Marson; and Director of Public Works, Jeff Mahoney.
Others present: Eric Barclay – MSA (Zoom); Dave Rasmussen – MSA (Zoom); Drew Lindh – MSA; and Jerry Sondreal and Diana Haley of the Amery Historical Society.
Public Comment: Members of the Amery Historical Society were present to discuss their future needs. The Public Works crew helped move the Historical Society from the Library in to a space downtown owned by Ron Anderson. They are hoping to open a dialogue with the City to hopefully receive funds to pay for the rent on the new location.
New Business
MSA Change Order No. 5 for Keller Avenue Project – Drew Lindh of MSA was present to answer any questions and to give details of what this change order consists of. He stated that a material reconciliation took place in this change order to ensure that the proper quantities were listed on the invoices for the project.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Change Order No. 5 for the Keller Avenue Project.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Pay Request No. 7 for A-1 Excavating – This pay request is the final one for the Keller Avenue Project and reflects the changes made in Change Order No. 5.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to approve Pay Request No. 7 for A-1 Excavating.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Appointment of Municipal Building Inspector – Josh Melstrom of Melstrom Inspecting was present to discuss his interest in the position with the City. The current inspector for the City is Dan Kegley of REM Inspecting and he has been the inspector for a couple of years now. Alderperson, Van Blaricom; stated that he thought Mr. Kegley had been doing a good job and should be renewed. Alderperson, Strohbusch stated that he had heard some complaints about REM Inspecting and asked for input from City staff. Clerk-Treasurer, Jansen stated that he had heard complaints about timing and how long re-inspections take. Clerk-Treasurer Jansen also stated that the Council should consider changing the contract to match the other appointments made by the City each year which are made in April.
City staff was asked to procure more information from REM Inspecting as the Council will be looking into this in April.
Motion by Council President, Leonard seconded by Alderperson, Strohbusch; to approve the renewal of REM Inspecting’s contract with the provision that they be notified that it will have to be changed in April.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion Carried.
Closed Session – Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Council President, Leonard to go into Closed Session at 5:25 P.M. under Wis. Stat. 19.85(1)c – Potential Police Sergeant. Considering employment, promotion, compensation, or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Isakson, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin.
Nays – None.
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Van Blaricom; seconded by Council President, Leonard; to reconvene into Open Session at 5:30 P.M.
Roll Call Vote
Ayes – Strohbusch, Van Blaricom, Isakson, Flanum, Leonard, Elkin.
Nays – None.
Motion Carried.
Motion by Alderperson, Strohbusch; seconded by Alderperson, Elkin; to adjourn at 5:30 P.M.
Ayes – 5 Nays – 0 Motion carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Ben Jansen, MPA
City Clerk-Treasurer
December 16th, 2021
